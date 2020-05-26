98°F
Farmers to Families Food Box program begins in state

Staff Report
May 26, 2020 - 4:39 pm
 

Food Bank of Northern Nevada and Three Square Las Vegas led distribution of more than 2 million pounds of farm-fresh food throughout Nevada.

Nevada’s two regional food banks began distributing food from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program last week, thanks to the USDA’s recent $3 billion purchase and distribution of agricultural products under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Food Bank of Northern Nevada plans to distribute 345,000 pounds of produce throughout its service area, which includes more than 145 partner agencies in a 90,000-square-mile area across Northern Nevada.

“We are excited to help get these resources to those who need it right here in our service area,” said Nicole Lamboley, president and CEO of FBNN. “So many families are struggling right now, and fresh food is at a real premium.”

In Southern Nevada, Three Square will be responsible for distributing up to 1.76 million pounds of food each month, including produce, dairy products, meat and eggs, to Clark, Lincoln, Nye and Esmeralda counties, giving Southern Nevada’s largest food bank the potential to double its distribution.

“Food insecurity was a very real problem in Southern Nevada before the pandemic and is now at an all-time high due to the shutdown and rising unemployment rates,” said Larry Scott, chief operating officer at Three Square Food Bank. “Since implementing our emergency response plan in mid-March, Three Square’s weekly food distribution went from 1 million pounds to 1.3 million pounds, the equivalent of 250,000 meals per week.

“Thanks to this program and the incredible support from the Nevada Department of Agriculture, Three Square can continue to provide nourishing food, life’s most basic essential, to community members in need during this difficult time.”

The Nevada Department of Agriculture provides support and facilitation to aid local implementation of federal assistance programs bringing food to vulnerable populations.

“We are so pleased to work with partners like Three Square and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada on programs like this that help Nevada’s families and farmers,” NDA Director Jennifer Ott said.

Screenshot of the Nevada Health Link website In response to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s March 12 Em ...
Nevada Health Link enrolls 6,000 during special period
Staff Report

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange announced Tuesday that Nevada Health Link enrolled 6,017 Nevadans during its limited-time Exceptional Circumstance Special Enrollment Period that ended May 15.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
April report shows Nevada’s unemployment rate near 30%
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced Friday that its April 2020 economic report showed employment in Nevada is down 244,800 jobs over the month with unemployment up to 28.2 percent.

Getty Images The IRS has placed a special emphasis on partnering with new organizations that w ...
IRS expands outreach about Economic Impact Payments
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Internal Revenue Service announced Friday the availability of additional material for partner groups sharing information related to Economic Impact Payments, including a new toolkit in Spanish and a variety of other print and visual items.

District court updates protocols
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

As the COVID-19 situation continues to change, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada on Monday issued an update on its procedures to reduce density, maximize distancing and to protect the health and safety of the public and its employees.

Getty Images Telehealth uses technology such as mobile phones or computers to deliver health ca ...
USDA makes changes to increase use of telehealth
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced service changes to increase the use of telehealth in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sheriff's Office reopened for day-to-day busi ...
Nye sheriff’s office reopens
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After the closure of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office was announced back in March, the agency reopened for day-to-day business on May 11, with a few caveats, as stated in a video news release.

Nevada Arts Council photo The nearly $400,000 in grants will be awarded to nonprofit arts organ ...
Arts council to distribute CARES Act grant money
Staff Report

The Nevada Arts Council has received CARES Act funding from the National Endowment for the Arts to help save jobs in the arts sector and keep the doors open to the thousands of organizations that add value to America’s economy and the creative life of our communities.

Contactless lawn care available in Pahrump
Staff Report

A contactless solution that enables lawn care services during the COVID-19 pandemic is now available in Pahrump.

Getty Images The AHCA/NCAL on Wednesday released a state-by-state breakdown of the estimated co ...
Nursing home group CEO cites high cost of COVID-19 testing
Staff Report

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended testing all nursing home staff for COVID-19 weekly, but a breakdown of the estimated cost for testing them once is exorbitant, said Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of the American Health Care Association and the National Center of Assisted Living.