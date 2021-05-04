76°F
Fatal crash closes Nevada highway near Tonopah

By Rachel Crosby Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
May 4, 2021 - 12:05 pm
 
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Highway traffic was shut down in both directions between Tonopah and Mina on Monday night as Nevada Highway Patrol troopers investigated a fatal crash, incident logs show.

The wreck happened at 8:23 p.m. near Esmeralda County mile marker 34 on the combined U.S. Highway 95/U.S. Highway 6, according to a Highway Patrol incident log.

Headed north from Las Vegas, U.S. 95 combines with U.S. Highway 6 west of Tonopah and remains merged until the Coaldale ghost town. At that point, U.S. 6 continues west and U.S. 95 splits north toward Mina.

The section of the combined highway where the crash occurred was closed to all traffic through late Monday evening, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Further information about the circumstances of the crash was not immediately available.

