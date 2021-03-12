39°F
weather icon Drizzle
Pahrump NV
News

FCC approves program for broadband assistance

Staff Report
March 11, 2021 - 9:10 pm
 
Getty Images The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program will provide eligible households with dis ...
Getty Images The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program will provide eligible households with discounts of up to $50 a month for broadband service, and up to $75 a month if the household is on Tribal lands.

The FCC voted Feb. 25 to formally adopt a report and order that establishes the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, a $3.2 billion federal initiative to provide qualifying households discounts on their internet service bills and an opportunity to receive a discount on a computer or tablet.

The program marks the nation’s largest to help households nationwide afford broadband service. This $3.2 billion program is designed to lower the cost of high-speed internet service for those struggling to get the connectivity they need during the ongoing pandemic.

“This is a program that will help those at risk of digital disconnection,” Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenwood said. “It will help those sitting in cars in parking lots just to catch a Wi-Fi signal to go online for work. It will help those lingering outside the library with a laptop just to get a wireless signal for remote learning. It will help those who worry about choosing between paying a broadband bill and paying rent or buying groceries.

“In short, this program can make a meaningful difference in the lives of people across the country. That’s why our work is already underway to get this program up and running, and I expect it to be open to eligible households within the next 60 days as providers sign up and program systems are put in place. I have confidence in our staff that we will do this carefully, swiftly and the right way.”

The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program will provide eligible households with discounts of up to $50 a month for broadband service, and up to $75 a month if the household is on Tribal lands. It also will provide a one-time discount of up to $100 on a computer or tablet for eligible households.

Under the law, the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program is open to households that participate in an existing low-income or pandemic relief program offered by a broadband provider; Lifeline subscribers, including those that are on Medicaid or accept SNAP benefits; households with kids receiving free and reduced-price lunch or school breakfast; Pell Grant recipients; and those who have lost jobs and seen their income reduced in the past year.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Inspirations is an independent living, assisted living and ...
Inspirations receives Best of Senior Living award
Staff Report

Inspirations announced it has received SeniorAdvisor.com’s 2021 Best of Senior Living award, an honor bestowed to senior living communities through A Place for Mom, Inc. and determined by reviews from seniors and their families on SeniorAdvisor.com, the nation’s largest ratings and reviews site for senior care and services.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Murder suspect Cole Engelson appears in Pahrump Justice Cou ...
Convicted murderer given the maximum sentence
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The man arrested, charged and convicted of the first degree murder of a child will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Getty Images Facilities should allow responsible indoor visitation at all times and for all re ...
Revised COVID-19 guidance issued for nursing homes
Staff Report

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Centers for Medicare &Medicaid Services has recognized that physical separation from family and other loved ones has taken a physical and emotional toll on nursing home residents and their families.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The driver of a late model Dodge Challenger was transported ...
Southbound Highway 160 briefly shut down after crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews transported one person to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 160 and Yellowhand Avenue just after 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 4.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services medics prepare to tr ...
Fugitive tries to escape custody from deputies at DVH
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The fugitive facing numerous felony charges, and who was taken into custody this week, racked up additional charges a few hours after his arrest.

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal The House voted along party lines to pass the bill, 220- ...
$1.9T COVID relief bill receives final OK
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The $1.9 trillion economic recovery package was given final approval by the House on Wednesday morning along mostly a party line vote, 220-211.

Clark County Democratic Party Chair Judith Whitmer defeated Clark County Commissioner Tick Sege ...
Democratic Party staff resigns after progressives take over
By Rory Appleton Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The transformation of the Nevada State Democratic Party began in earnest this week, as a newly elected progressive slate of party officers took over an empty office with no staff or consulting contracts.

Tonopah drive-in theater in the works
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the midst of a pandemic, the idea of starting out on a new business venture is one that for many would seem daunting, if not impossible, but for Mike Truesdell of Tonopah, the advent of the novel coronavirus has actually served as an inspiration.