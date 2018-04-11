Federal effort focuses on rural businesses

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and Administrator Linda McMahon of the Small Business Administration signed an agreement to promote stronger businesses and agricultural economies in rural America.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and Administrator Linda McMahon of the Small Business Administration signed an agreement to promote stronger businesses and agricultural economies in rural America.

Under the terms, the Agriculture Department Small Business Administration will enhance collaboration and coordination in areas of mutual interest.

“Specifically, such collaboration is intended to improve investment opportunities in rural areas, identify ways to increase the benefits of the Tax Cuts and Job Act of 2017, improve innovation for rural technical assistance providers, and aid rural businesses in providing tools to export products around the world, among other goals,” the federal government said in a statement. The document was signed April 4.

“Rural America and our small Main Street businesses must know that the Trump administration aims to increase prosperity across all economic sectors,” Perdue said. “I’m grateful to be partnering with Administrator McMahon and SBA to best help farmers, ranchers, foresters, and small businesses in rural communities thrive.”

McMahon said, “As small business optimism continues to rise, it is important that we work to create a better economic environment for rural America to thrive. The USDA and SBA are teaming up to develop actions based on the complementary strengths of the two organizations to promote rural development.”