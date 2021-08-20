Federal extended unemployment to expire Sept. 4

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced on Thursday that several thousand jobs were added back to the state’s economy and the unemployment rate also dipped in July.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center is photographed, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas.

DETR’s July 2021 economic report showed the state added back 4,800 jobs over the month. The state’e unemployment rate fell to 7.7% in July — down slightly from June’s 7.8%.

“Nevada continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said David Schmidt, chief economist at DETR, in a Thursday release. “July data provides us with a better look at the pace of this recovery since the state fully relaxed business restrictions in June.”

In Nye County, according to the last available report from DETR, the unemployment rate was down to 7.1% as of June 2021. That number was up from May’s 6.2%, or 0.9 percentage points, according to data from DETR.

According to DETR, the unemployment rate in the state in July was down from the same time in 2020 when it hit 16.6%. That was 8.9 percentage points higher than it was in July 2021. The number of jobs tracked in July were also below typical levels, but up 100,000 from July 2020. DETR stated that the large increase of employment over the last year shows the significant effects the pandemic had on the state’s unemployment. The total employment level in Nevada sat at over 1.3 million in July.

Schmidt said, “While some industries have exceeded their prerecession peak employment, others remain significantly lower. Most notably, the casino hotel industry remains down roughly 67,000 jobs from its prerecession peak and is just 62 percent recovered, while food services are 97 percent recovered, and retail trade employment is 100 percent recovered. The state’s unemployment rate dropped slightly to 7.7 percent this month. While July data is positive, there is still significant disruption to the economy as businesses and the labor force seek to recover from the effects of the pandemic.”

The data is compiled by DETR’s Research and Analysis Bureau, which is responsible for creating, analyzing, and reporting Nevada’s labor market information, in cooperation with the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics.

More can be found at http://www.nevadaworkforce.com