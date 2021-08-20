70°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Federal extended unemployment to expire Sept. 4

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
August 20, 2021 - 4:17 am
 
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center is photographed, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced on Thursday that several thousand jobs were added back to the state’s economy and the unemployment rate also dipped in July.

DETR’s July 2021 economic report showed the state added back 4,800 jobs over the month. The state’e unemployment rate fell to 7.7% in July — down slightly from June’s 7.8%.

“Nevada continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said David Schmidt, chief economist at DETR, in a Thursday release. “July data provides us with a better look at the pace of this recovery since the state fully relaxed business restrictions in June.”

In Nye County, according to the last available report from DETR, the unemployment rate was down to 7.1% as of June 2021. That number was up from May’s 6.2%, or 0.9 percentage points, according to data from DETR.

According to DETR, the unemployment rate in the state in July was down from the same time in 2020 when it hit 16.6%. That was 8.9 percentage points higher than it was in July 2021. The number of jobs tracked in July were also below typical levels, but up 100,000 from July 2020. DETR stated that the large increase of employment over the last year shows the significant effects the pandemic had on the state’s unemployment. The total employment level in Nevada sat at over 1.3 million in July.

Schmidt said, “While some industries have exceeded their prerecession peak employment, others remain significantly lower. Most notably, the casino hotel industry remains down roughly 67,000 jobs from its prerecession peak and is just 62 percent recovered, while food services are 97 percent recovered, and retail trade employment is 100 percent recovered. The state’s unemployment rate dropped slightly to 7.7 percent this month. While July data is positive, there is still significant disruption to the economy as businesses and the labor force seek to recover from the effects of the pandemic.”

The data is compiled by DETR’s Research and Analysis Bureau, which is responsible for creating, analyzing, and reporting Nevada’s labor market information, in cooperation with the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics.

More can be found at http://www.nevadaworkforce.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Fall Festival is set for September 23 thr ...
Town to keep Pahrump Fall Festival in-house
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After being forced to forgo the Pahrump Fall Festival in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, town and county officials promised the local community that this year’s event would be even bigger and better and they are quite excited to see the beloved community event return for 2021.

Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine speaks during a ki ...
Public input sought regarding Nevada ARPA spending
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Regardless of where one falls on the spectrum when it comes to their opinions on the COVID-19 pandemic, it is undeniable that the public health situation over the last 18 months has had devastating impacts all across the state of Nevada as well as the entire country.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Food Truck Fiesta, which was set for August 27 ...
Pahrump Food Truck Fiesta canceled
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Those who were eagerly looking forward to next weekend’s Food Truck Fiesta will undoubtedly suffer immense disappointment upon learning that the planned community event has now been canceled, with event organizer Doug Dubin officially withdrawing his application for a festival permit at the Nye County Commission’s last meeting.

Bureau of Land Management An operation planned by the BLM is now underway to gather more than 4 ...
Plans for BLM emergency horse gather now underway
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Plans to gather approximately 450 wild horses on the Stone Cabin Herd Management Area (HMA) are now underway courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times NyE Communities Coalition is hosting a series of free virtua ...
NyE Coalition hosting chronic disease workshops
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Those who are suffering from chronic diseases may want to consider attending NyE Communities Coalition’s Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford
Canceled Conversations with AG Ford session rescheduled
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After having to unexpectedly cancel the sixth session of Conversations with AG Ford last month, the Nevada Attorney General’s Office is once again ready to engage with local community members and its sixth session of the outreach initiative that kicked off in February is now scheduled to take place this coming Wednesday.

Paul Heinen
Man accused of DUI crashes at local RV park
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A mixture of alcohol and prescription drugs led to the arrest of a motorist, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Getty Images The analysed data will assist with defining depths to the resistive geologic base ...
Argosy completes survey of Nye lithium project
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Argosy Minerals Limited, an Australian company that owns the Tonopah Lithium Project located in the Big Smoky Valley about 40 minutes from Tonopah, recently completed a magnetotelluric (MT) resistivity field on site, according to the press release.