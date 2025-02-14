Federation of the Blind holds fire safety talk at monthly meeting

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Roland Benton, far left, has decades' worth of experience as a first responder and he shared some safety suggestions with the members of the Southern Nye County Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind during the nonprofit's February meeting.

This week, the Southern Nye County Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind held its monthly meeting and in addition to regular business, the group welcomed a special guest speaker for the afternoon.

Local resident Roland Benton was invited to brief the members and guests of the nonprofit and with information gleaned throughout his many years in emergency response. Coming with a background in law enforcement, the military, EMS, fire rescue services and 10 years with the Nye County Sheriff’s Auxiliary, Benton’s focus of the day was on an emergency that can strike anyone at a moment’s notice – fire.

During his time with the National Fire Academy, Benton wrote a research paper in which he compiled data and life experiences in an effort to promote better safety, specifically for the blind and visually impaired.

“When I did my research paper, which was about 300 pages long, and the evaluators were reading it, I had a page about halfway through that said, ‘When you turn this page over, there is information that, if you don’t have it, you will probably die or be injured severely in a fire.’ So the evaluator turned the page and the whole next page was in braille,” Benton told the group on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

He said that this had shocked the evaluator and served to emphasize that in a sighted world, adjustments must be made to ensure the safety of those who cannot see, along with those who cannot hear or speak.

He then turned to a list of life safety suggestions pulled from his research paper, beginning with the tip to constantly be aware of one’s surroundings and perform regular safety checks. “This is especially important for the blind or visually impaired,” Benton remarked.

Utilizing appropriate smoke and fire alarms throughout the home is also imperative, as is servicing the batteries in those devices and test their systems regularly. People are also encouraged to maintain immediate access to an operational portable phone, which can be a lifeline in any emergency.

At home, residents should keep at least two known escape routes that are always clear of obstructions. In the event a door is not available for an exit during a fire, Benton added, “If you have to break a window, the best way is to break it with a tool, like a chair or bat or whatever, use that tool to go around the edges of the window to get rid of the rest of the glass, then take blankets off the bed, put them on the window sill and go out that way. Because otherwise you could get cut and bleed to death.

“For breathable air, stay as low as possible in smoke and heat conditions,” he continued. “That all rises. People have been known to die because their smoke alarm goes off, they’ll sit up, breathe the bad air and they’re dead. So, if you can, stay flat, roll out of bed and stay low. It can kill you by just standing up, seriously, in as little as 30 seconds.”

Benton also urged anyone in an emergency situation to stay calm and take positive actions, as seconds can make the difference between survival and death or injury. “Smoke and fire conditions can greatly multiply in just a few minutes,” he emphasized.

In the event of an emergency, be sure to evacuate as quickly as possible and once in a safe area, call 911 for help. Residents are also encouraged to identify an outside meeting point to account for missing persons.

Perhaps one of the most interesting pieces of information Benton provided, particularly considering the group’s upcoming convention plans in Las Vegas, was in regard to rescue by emergency first responders.

“You’re in a scenario like in a hotel with someone who is deaf, mute or blind and you come in to rescue them, how to do you get them to come with you?” Benton queried. “Well, in some circumstances, an ‘X’ on your back identifies a helper guide. So, if you are on the receiving end of that, it’s a shoulder-to-hip, shoulder-to-hip cross made on your back by the emergency responder. That’s becoming more established in all departments.”

The informational presentation on Home Safety for the Blind and Visually Impaired included a question-and-answer session as well and once the educational portion was finished, Benton took the time to introduce the meeting attendees to some of the fire emergency equipment he’d brought along for the day.

For more on the local chapter of the Federation of the Blind visit the group’s Facebook page or contact board member Jim Kvool at 702-419-2119.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com