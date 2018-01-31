Feds plan wholesale review of manufactured housing rules

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced a top-to-bottom review of its manufactured housing rules as part of a broader effort to identify regulations that may be ineffective, overly-burdensome, or excessively costly given the critical need for affordable housing.

HUD is accepting public comments to identify existing or planned manufactured housing regulatory actions to assess their actual and potential compliance costs and whether those costs are justified against the backdrop of the nation’s shortage of affordable housing.

HUD may adopt, revise, and interpret its manufactured housing rules based upon the public’s comments it receives and the recommendations of the Manufactured Housing Consensus Committee.

That is a statutory federal advisory committee made up of producers or retailers of manufactured housing as well as consumers, residents and public officials.

Further information on making public comments is available at bit.ly/2FlXb5v