FEMA grant will support COVID-19 crisis counseling

Staff Report
June 11, 2020 - 1:50 pm
 

Nevada will be deploying 35 crisis counselors statewide to support those coping with the effects of COVID-19 through a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The program will focus on a population health approach that encourages healthy coping and active management of stressors, building resilience and fostering compassion.

Nevada was awarded $654,640 for the Crisis Counseling Immediate Services Program through FEMA and will use the funding to place crisis counselors in community programs. The Department of Health and Human Services will work in partnerships with local health departments and human service agencies, Boys and Girls clubs and Nevada COVID-19 Aging Network to ensure Nevadans have access to prevention and early intervention services.

“While we are all facing new challenges while coping with COVID-19, it is important to remember that we are not alone,” said Dr. Stephanie Woodard, DHHS senior advisor on behavioral health. “This funding will be used to place crisis counselors in communities across Nevada.

“Developing coping strategies, feeling connected to others and understanding the resources that are available can help people impacted by COVID access needed community resources. Now is the time to act to prevent the possible increase in mental health issues, suicide and addiction. Psychological first aid is effective prevention.”

Psychological first aid provided by crisis counselors is designed to reduce the initial distress caused by a traumatic event and to foster short- and long-term adaptive functioning and coping. Psychological first aid is based on the understanding that individuals affected by traumatic events will experience a wide range of initial reactions that might cause enough distress to interfere with coping.

Crisis counseling will be provided in both individual and group formats, and telehealth crisis counseling and other technology-based platforms will be prioritized to minimize risk of possible exposure.

Through this funding Crisis Support Services of Nevada staff will receive training in crisis counseling and psychological first aid. CSSNV connects individuals to trained counselors who can offer support and direct them to mental health and substance abuse counseling services. This is a toll-free number and all calls are confidential. CSSNV can be reached at 800-273-8255 or by texting CARE to 839863.

In addition to direct services provided by crisis counselors, the funding will assist in providing information on access to resources in communities and provide public awareness campaigns to bring awareness to healthy ways to cope and manage the stressors from COVID-19.

More information on Nevada’s COVID-19 response can be found at nvhealthresponse.nv.gov.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The surface rupture mapped by the University of Nevada, Ren ...
UNR lab tracks 6,500 aftershocks from quake
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Two weeks after the magnitude-6.5 Monte Cristo earthquake woke Nevada, the Nevada Seismological Lab said it has tracked 6,500 aftershocks, including four at magnitude-5.0 or greater.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken Monday, June 8, this photo shows a man turning in his ...
2020 Primary results continue to roll in
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Results for the 2020 primary election are steadily rolling in, with the latest update on the local races provided by Nye County at 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, June 11 and updates from many other counties, which will help determine state and federal races, following within the hour.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck demonstrates a Clar ...
Mild uptick in positive tests draws cautionary response
Staff Report

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday that the state’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases and reminds Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus relief funding available for UNR students
Staff Report

The University of Nevada, Reno, reminded students that it has a one-time limited allocation of funds designed to assist degree-seeking students in need because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its disruption to campus operations.

Screenshot of the Nevada Health Link website Consumers who recently lost a job or had a change ...
Exchange reminds Nevadans how events affect enrollment
Staff Report

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, Nevada’s state agency that helps individuals secure budget-appropriate health coverage through Nevada Health Link, reminds uninsured Nevadans they may qualify for a special enrollment period if they have a qualifying life event, allowing them to enroll anytime during the year outside of the normal open enrollment window.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A motorhome was destroyed during a fire on the 3400 block of ...
Late morning fire destroys motorhome
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue crews, along with Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies, responded to a motorhome fire along the 3400 block of Winery Road just after 9:15 a.m. on June 8th.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak talks shortfall with state employees
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday notified state employees of proposed plans to address the projected Fiscal Year 2021 budget shortfall.

Getty Images According to federal and state land management officials, Nevada is facing an elev ...
Land agencies announce statewide fire restrictions
Staff Writer

As the weather warms up and Nevadans spend more time outdoors, land managers are encouraging residents to recreate safely and responsibly to help prevent wildfires, protect lives and property and preserve our precious natural wonders.

Nancy Whipperman/Pahrump Valley Times The Tonopah Army Air Field is on the list of Nevada's 11 ...
Nye County Courthouse No. 2 on endangered list
Staff Report

From downtown Las Vegas to the state’s wilderness, Nevada’s history is in danger, and Preserve Nevada, Nevada’s oldest statewide historic preservation organization, has named its 11 Most Endangered Places in Nevada for 2020.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nora Bond of Pahrump was awarded a $2,500 scholarship from ...
Pahrump resident awarded $2,500 WGU scholarship
Staff Report

Nora Bond of Pahrump was awarded a $2,500 scholarship from Western Governors University Nevada to help her pursue a master’s degree in educational leadership from the online nonprofit university.