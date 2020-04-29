84°F
FHLBanks accepting Paycheck Protection Program loans as collateral

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
April 28, 2020 - 11:46 pm
 

The Federal Housing Finance Agency has announced that Federal Home Loan Banks can accept Paycheck Protection Program loans as collateral when making loans, known as advances, to their members. The measure is being taken in support of small and community banks.

FHLBanks can accept loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration under the Paycheck Protection Program if these banks comply with certain safety and soundness requirements, a release from the FHFA stated.

The paycheck program, a $349 billion emergency loan program, was launched in early April by the SBA.

The release states, “To date, the FHLBanks have been able to meet the needs of their members, especially small and community banks, during the COVID-19 national emergency. Accepting PPP loans will provide additional liquidity for small and community banks to borrow from their FHLBank to support the small businesses in their communities.”

For more, head to fhfa.gov

THE LATEST
Gov. Steve Sisolak (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Sisolak tells ABC he plans to extend Nevada’s stay-at-home order
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s stay-at-home order, which was set to expire Friday, will be extended, Gov. Steve Sisolak said in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.

A "Welcome to Nevada" monument sign similar to the one shown along U.S. Highway 395 a ...
Feedback sought for transportation projects
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment on proposed changes to the process of planning transportation projects and improvements outlined in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.

Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Training in the use of Naloxone can give residents the ...
NyE Communities Coalition offering Naloxone training to help save lives
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The NyE Communities Coalition will host a free training course on Naloxone, the drug used to counteract an opioid overdose, today from 2 to 3 p.m. and all participants who complete the training will receive one dose of Naloxone nasal spray, arming them in the event that they need to spring into action and save a life.

Attorney general urges caution in job searches
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

State Attorney General Aaron Ford issued another warning for Nevadans to be on the lookout for fake job opportunities advertised online or on flyers as fraudsters take advantage of more people searching for work during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering virtua ...
UNR Extension offers help online for small businesses
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering “Coping With COVID-19 Town Halls” each Wednesday to help small businesses “pivot and adapt” during this challenging time.

USDA website The announcement and details came from the U.S. Departement of Agriculture.
More grants available for telemedicine, education
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday the opening of a second application window for funding under the Distance Learning and Telemedicine grant program, with a total of $72 million available.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Department of Transportation has announced that ...
CARES Act means more money for rural transit
Staff Report

When Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, Nevada was provided with nearly $22 million in rural transit relief funding in addition to transit funding dedicated to the state’s metropolitan transit services.