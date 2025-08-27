Fire crews respond to Dandelion Street home in heavy flames

The patient had injuries that required air transport. Mercy Air arrived on scene and the patient was flown to a trauma center in Las Vegas. (Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue)

On Wednesday, Aug. 13 at approximately 1 p.m. Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue were dispatched to Dandelion Street for a structure fire.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a single-story home heavily engulfed by flames. Crews originally tried to extinguish the flames from the inside, but the roof became compromised because of the weight of the home’s solar panels.

For firefighter safety, they exited the home and fought the flames from the exterior. After a long fight, the fire was extinguished without it spreading further.

All the home’s occupants were evacuated safely without injuries, but one pet died in the fire. Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis confirmed the fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Motorcycle accident on Tecopa Road

On Sunday, Aug. 17 at approximately 9 a.m. crews were dispatched to a mutual aid assignment on Tecopa Road for a report of a motor vehicle accident with serious injuries.

Upon arriving at the scene, crews found a person who had lost control of their motorcycle. The patient had injuries that required air transport. Mercy Air arrived on scene and the patient was flown to a trauma center in Las Vegas.

Two-vehicle crash on Homestead and East Gamebird roads

On Sunday, Aug. 17 at approximately 1:30 p.m. crews responded to a report of a car crash on Homestead and East Gamebird roads.

When crews arrived, they found a two-vehicle accident from a T-bone type collision. There were no entrapments but two occupants in one of the vehicles had injuries. Chief Lewis confirmed they were transported to Desert View Hospital.

Dirt bike accident near Gamebird Road and Winchester Avenue

On Sunday, Aug. 17 around 1:56 p.m. crews responded to a dirt bike accident near West Gamebird Road and Winchester Avenue.

When crews arrived, they found a motorcyclist with a lower body fracture from attempting a jump. The dirt bike driver was flown by Mercy Air to a trauma center in Las Vegas for their injuries.

