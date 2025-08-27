76°F
weather icon Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
News

Fire crews respond to Dandelion Street home in heavy flames

On Wednesday, Aug. 13 at approximately 1 p.m. Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue were dispatched to ...
On Wednesday, Aug. 13 at approximately 1 p.m. Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue were dispatched to Dandelion Street for a structure fire. (Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue)
Crews originally tried to extinguish the flames from the inside, but the roof became compromise ...
Crews originally tried to extinguish the flames from the inside, but the roof became compromised because of the home’s solar panels weight. (Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue)
On Sunday, Aug. 17 at approximately 9 a.m. crews were dispatched on a mutual aid assignment to ...
On Sunday, Aug. 17 at approximately 9 a.m. crews were dispatched on a mutual aid assignment to Tecopa Road for a report of a motor vehicle accident with serious injuries. (Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue)
The patient had injuries that required air transport. Mercy Air arrived on scene and the patien ...
The patient had injuries that required air transport. Mercy Air arrived on scene and the patient was flown to a trauma center in Las Vegas. (Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue)
More Stories
Our Lady of the Valley hosts bingo on Wednesday at 781 E. Gamebird Rd. for those 21 or older. D ...
Upcoming Events and Area Happenings
Public safety issues and concerns regarding the presence of homeless persons at Petrack Park ha ...
Petrack Park now closed at night
From barstools and couples tables to couches and loveseats arranged around coffee tables, the t ...
Charleston Peak Winery welcomes the public
Guests and residents enjoyed finger food during Inspirations Senior Living’s two-hour celebra ...
PHOTOS: Inspirations Senior Living showcases property’s updates
By Elijah Dulay Pahrump Valley Times
August 27, 2025 - 4:20 am
 

On Wednesday, Aug. 13 at approximately 1 p.m. Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue were dispatched to Dandelion Street for a structure fire.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a single-story home heavily engulfed by flames. Crews originally tried to extinguish the flames from the inside, but the roof became compromised because of the weight of the home’s solar panels.

For firefighter safety, they exited the home and fought the flames from the exterior. After a long fight, the fire was extinguished without it spreading further.

All the home’s occupants were evacuated safely without injuries, but one pet died in the fire. Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis confirmed the fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Motorcycle accident on Tecopa Road

On Sunday, Aug. 17 at approximately 9 a.m. crews were dispatched to a mutual aid assignment on Tecopa Road for a report of a motor vehicle accident with serious injuries.

Upon arriving at the scene, crews found a person who had lost control of their motorcycle. The patient had injuries that required air transport. Mercy Air arrived on scene and the patient was flown to a trauma center in Las Vegas.

Two-vehicle crash on Homestead and East Gamebird roads

On Sunday, Aug. 17 at approximately 1:30 p.m. crews responded to a report of a car crash on Homestead and East Gamebird roads.

When crews arrived, they found a two-vehicle accident from a T-bone type collision. There were no entrapments but two occupants in one of the vehicles had injuries. Chief Lewis confirmed they were transported to Desert View Hospital.

Dirt bike accident near Gamebird Road and Winchester Avenue

On Sunday, Aug. 17 around 1:56 p.m. crews responded to a dirt bike accident near West Gamebird Road and Winchester Avenue.

When crews arrived, they found a motorcyclist with a lower body fracture from attempting a jump. The dirt bike driver was flown by Mercy Air to a trauma center in Las Vegas for their injuries.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Public safety issues and concerns regarding the presence of homeless persons at Petrack Park ha ...
Petrack Park now closed at night
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The change, prompted by the homeless and recent violence, does not impact sports groups, events, etc.

From barstools and couples tables to couches and loveseats arranged around coffee tables, the t ...
Charleston Peak Winery welcomes the public
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The former Pahrump Valley Winery has been rebranded and is now back in business under new ownership.

“If you look at the charge, it was just an allegation that she aided in concealing cellphones ...
PHOTOS: Miller released from custody
By Elijah Dulay Pahrump Valley Times

Nevaeh Miller was released on her own recognizance for her charges connected to the Joey Perry murder case.