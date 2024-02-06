42°F
News

Fire destroys Bonnie Street home in Pahrump

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
February 6, 2024 - 2:19 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Fire destroyed a home on Bonnie Street on Saturday, Feb. 3.

No injuries were reported following a structure fire that destroyed a residence along Bonnie Street on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that crews were dispatched to the home at approximately 6:30 p.m.

While crews were responding, they were notified by dispatchers that the structure, a two-story single family dwelling, was fully-involved.

“Crews could observe the fire conditions while while en route,” Lewis said. “Upon their arrival, they confirmed a working structure fire where most of the second floor was involved and the roof had already collapsed.”

Additionally, Lewis said crews commenced a defensive exterior attack on the fire where they placed handlines outside of the home due to the deteriorating conditions inside of the unoccupied home.

“They quickly knocked down the main body of fire while a ladder truck was put into service in an effort to extinguish the hot spots on the second floor,” according to Lewis. “The cause of the fire is suspect in nature and is under investigation.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, or on X, formerly Twitter: @pvtimes.

