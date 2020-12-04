Firefighter suffers injury while battling structure fire

One person was flown to UMC Trauma following a single-vehicle rollover on Sunday, Nov. 29.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Deputy State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a structure fire which destroyed a home on the 100 block of West McMurray Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The sole occupant of the home sustained serious injuries and was flown from a nearby landing zone to the UMC Burn Center in Las Vegas.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A single-vehicle rollover crash along Highway 160 on Sunday, Nov. 29, prompted a Mercy Air response for the sole occupant of the vehicle just before 11:30 a.m. Fire Chief Scott Lewis said upon arrival, crews found the vehicle upright, approximately 100 feet off the roadway.

One person was flown to UMC Trauma following a single-vehicle rollover on Sunday, Nov. 29.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said crews were dispatched to South Highway 160 at approximately 11:26 a.m., where they found the crash as described.

“The vehicle was upright approximately 100 feet off the roadway onto the desert floor,” he said. “The sole driver had sustained serious injuries and Mercy Air-21 was added to the assignment, where a landing zone was established on Highway 160 just south of the accident scene. Patient care was transferred to Mercy Air, where the patient was flown to UMC Trauma. The extrication was completed in approximately seven minutes.”

Firefighter suffers minor injury

On Thanksgiving Day fire crews were dispatched for a reported structure fire at 10 p.m., in the area of Happy Lane and Wilson Road, where crews arrived to find a completely involved single-wide manufactured home with no immediate exposures.

“The wind-driven fire created spot fires running to a property located south of the structure,” Lewis said. “Crews commenced a defensive exterior attack and quickly controlled the fire with no further extension. We had one firefighter with a minor injury, where a nail had penetrated his glove and caused a small puncture wound.”

Vehicle fire

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, fire crews were summoned to a fire along Highway 160 at mile marker 24 for a vehicle fire at approximately 5:45 p.m., where crews arrived to find the vehicle with an engine compartment fire. Lewis noted that crews quickly controlled the fire with no further extension and no injuries reported.

Structure fire under investigation

Later on that day, fire crews were dispatched to the 100 block of West McMurray Drive for a fierce structure fire.

“Crews arrived to find a fully-involved structure with several explosions and discharging ammunition,” Lewis said. “There were numerous exposures surrounding the property, including an overabundance of both automotive and other types of personal property, in a no-hydrant area.”

Lewis went on to say that crews commenced a defensive exterior attack using master streams and large hand lines, where they quickly controlled the fire with no further extension.

“The fire is under investigation with the Deputy State Fire Marshal,” he said. “The sole occupant had sustained serious injuries and was flown from a nearby landing zone to the UMC Burn Center in Las Vegas. The cause is undetermined and it’s under investigation. With all of the personal property stored around, we were all out there all night long hitting hotspots. We left at about 8 a.m. It was a very dynamic scene.”

Fire destroys RV

On Friday, Nov. 20, fire crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of West Stella Street for a well-involved Class-A motorhome fire at approximately 9:53 p.m.

“Upon arrival, we found the vehicle fire as described, with nearby mature trees as exposures,” Lewis noted. “Despite the numerous explosions, crews quickly controlled the fire and the exposures without incident. There was one injury where the owner had sustained a minor injury to his right hand. Two patients declined transport to the hospital, and crews extinguished the fire without incident.”

Mutual aid response

On Saturday, Nov. 14, fire crews were dispatched for a mutual-aid assignment with Clark County fire crews on Highway 160, near mile marker 40 for a well-involved vehicle fire, just before 8 p.m.

Lewis said crews arrived to find the fire as described and quickly extinguished it with no extension to the nearby ground cover. The cause of the fire, Lewis noted, was related to mechanical failure. No injuries were reported.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes