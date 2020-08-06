80°F
Five arrested following shooting

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
August 6, 2020 - 4:53 pm
 

Four Pahrump men were arrested following a shooting late last month.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office Video News release, deputies were dispatched to the scene of the shooting, just after 11:30 p.m., on Sunday July 26th, in the area of Marne Court, off of Bourbon Street. That’s where it was reported that the alleged victim had a disagreement with his roommate, and friends of the roommate, regarding smoking cigarettes in the residence.

The suspects, according to the sheriff’s office, were identified as Robert Marcino, 21; Juan Burgos, 21; Justin Gensler, 22; Nathan Boliew, 22; and Allen Varin, 22.

“The victim reported that he had locked suspects out of the residence after they left through the garage,” the release stated. “Shortly after, the victim said that he could hear and see the suspects going through his tool box and taking tools through a window in his room next to the garage.”

The release went on to state that the victim retrieved a gun and entered the garage to see what was going on.

“At this time, it was reported that one of the suspects pointed two guns at the victim’s face,” according to the release. “The victim then shot at the suspect two times. All of the suspects fled the residence in two separate vehicles. Allen was identified as the suspect who was shot and taken to a hospital in Las Vegas for treatment.”

As a result, deputies arrested Marcino on suspicion of grand larceny of $3,000 or more and conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

Burgos, Gensler, and Boliew were all arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

Following his release from the hospital, Varin was taken into custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, burglary while in possession of a gun or deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, aiming a gun at a person, and possession of a controlled substance, according to the release.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak at a press briefing at the Capitol Mon ...
New COVID-19 cases number 649 in Nevada
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Health Response reported Nevada logged 649 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 52,828.

Getty Images Fall is a great time to plant strawberries. They will have a chance to get establi ...
IN SEASON: The time is now to plan your fall and winter annual vegetable garden
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

It may seem too early to be thinking about our fall and winter garden while we are in the thick of brutal summer temperatures, but cooler weather is just around the corner. By starting seeds indoors now, you can give yourself a head start on the fall and winter garden season.

Mike Dyzak
DPS appoints Dyzak State Fire Marshal Division chief
Staff Report

Nevada Department of Public Safety Director George Togliatti on July 27 appointed Mike Dzyak as chief of the Nevada DPS, State Fire Marshal Division. Dzyak previously served as lieutenant and as acting fire marshal following the retirement of former Chief Bart Chambers.

Getty The PUCN is coordinating a facilitated stakeholder process in conjunction with the Regula ...
PUCN releases second concept paper on rate-making
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) has issued a second concept paper in its rulemaking docket investigating alternative rate-making mechanisms for electric utilities, according to a press release.

Nevada Department of Transportation A "Welcome to Nevada" monument sign similar to the one show ...
NDOT opens online public meeting on I-11
By Thomas Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Transportation has opened an online public meeting on Interstate 11.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Nye County Sheriff's Office recently received ...
Crisis prevention on NCSO’s radar
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the Crisis Prevention Institute, provides specialized training for professionals who directly intervene in crisis situations.

 
Disgraced Nevada researcher behind Fauci COVID-19 conspiracy theory
By Max Michor Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Dr. Judy Mikovits, who made a splash online in May with an excerpt of her “Plandemic” documentary, is now making waves with a strange COVID-19 theory involving Dr. Anthony Fauci.

David Calvert/Nevada Independent The Assembly on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 during the fifth day of ...
Senate passes revised business liability protections
By Colton Lochhead and Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The state Senate on Wednesday passed an amended bill to give businesses protection from lawsuits over the coronavirus, after an amendment exempted school districts.

The current plan requires decisions to be based on a county’s risk level based on specific cr ...
State announced data-driven COVID-19 mitigation plans
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Health Response team Monday unveiled a new long-term mitigation strategy for the state to help provide predictability and stability moving forward.