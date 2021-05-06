Flags ordered half-staff in honor of law enforcement memorial ceremony

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered U.S. and Nevada state flags to half-staff at the state capitol and state public buildings and grounds beginning Thursday until sunset in honor of the 2021 Nevada Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Flag pictured being flown at half-staff at Ian Deutch Memorial Park in October 2018.

“The State of Nevada owes a debt of gratitude to the men and women who serve as law enforcement officers in our State and throughout the nation, who risk their lives for the continued peace, safety, and security of our society,” said Sisolak. “This year, we reflect on the lives and legacies of the Nevada Department of Public Safety – Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Erik Lloyd, and Nye County Sheriff Office Bailiff Gerald Smith, who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting the residents of our great State.”

The Nevada Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony, planned for Thursday, honors Nevada peace officers who have been killed in the line of duty.