Flags ordered to half-staff after US Capitol attack

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
April 2, 2021 - 5:05 pm
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Flag pictured being flown at half-staff at Ian Deutch Memori ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Flag pictured being flown at half-staff at Ian Deutch Memorial Park in October 2018.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Friday as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the victims of the U.S. Capitol attack.

“Today, the State of Nevada mourns along with the friends and families over the death of a U.S. Capitol Police Officer in the line of duty today. We are also wishing for the full recovery of the injured Capitol Police Officer,” said Sisolak. “We condemn these violent acts and pray that the friends and families of the victims will be comforted by the outpouring of love and charity from their respective communities and from this nation.”

On Friday, an attacker rammed his vehicle into a police barrier at the U.S. Capitol, killing United States Capitol Police Officer William Evans and seriously injuring another Officer. The suspect was killed at the scene.

The Governor’s executive order aligns with a Presidential Proclamation issued by President Joe Biden to lower United States flags until sunset on April 6.

45M grasshoppers swarmed Las Vegas in 2019. Now we know why.
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

At the peak of the great Las Vegas grasshopper infestation of 2019, bright city lights drew more than 45 million of the insects into the valley, according to a study published Wednesday.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times "Miller," Heidi Fleiss' macaw, was located safe and sound a ...
Heidi Fleiss and parrot ‘Miller’ reunited
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Local resident and bird sanctuary founder Heidi Fleiss heaped high praise upon the Nye County Sheriff’s Office after a recent investigation led to the reunion with her beloved Macaw Parrot, “Miller.”

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows a runner participating in the 20 ...
Baker to Vegas canceled once again
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Last year was supposed to be the 36th Annual Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay Race and it was expected to just as big as ever, with thousands of law enforcement professionals hitting the pavement for a race that would take them, on foot, all the way from Baker, California to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Commission will host its next meeting on Tue ...
Commissioners to address mask mandate, fully reopening
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

An agenda item is set to go before the Nye County Commission at its next meeting, Tuesday, April 6, addressing the possibility of fully reopening the county and “recommending” rather than mandating that those within the county wear masks.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The best part about this tart is it’s beaut ...
Vegetables star in this colorful tart
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Spring has sprung and Easter is just around the corner. I was wandering the produce department and saw these beautiful multi-hued rainbow carrots. They reminded me of my favorite line from the Rankin/ Bass Easter television special. Seymore S. Sassafras says, “I deal in magic and moonbeams and pretty, pretty colors. Oh, yes, I can sell you the most perfect pink or the most blissful blue, or a simply euphoric yellow.” Do any other 70’s kids remember that? Funny what sticks with you.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Current Rotary Club of Pahrump President Roy Mankins, at lef ...
U.S. Constitution leads to compensation
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Thanks to the First Amendment of the United States Constitution and the Rotary Club of Pahrump, two students and two teachers at Rosemary Clarke Middle School recently earned themselves a healthy financial shot in the arm, after expressing their personal thoughts and feelings about the cherished document.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Two photographs and a special plaque dedicated to the memory ...
Pahrump GriefShare honors memory of Pete Giordano
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

“There are people who come into our lives and touch us very deeply, with a very soft, light hand, and that’s how Pete was.”

Getty Images Nevada experienced the fourth largest weekly decrease in the price of gasoline th ...
Gas prices increase slightly in Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline rose slightly on Thursday, with the national average ticking upward at the same rate.