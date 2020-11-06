Fogerson tapped as head of DPS emergency management

Nevada Department of Public Safety Director George Togliatti has appointed David Fogerson as Administrator of the DPS Division of Emergency Management. Fogerson’s appointment began effective Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Nevada Department of Public Safety Director George Togliatti has appointed David Fogerson as Administrator of the DPS Division of Emergency Management. Fogerson’s appointment began effective Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Fogerson brings 31-years of fire, emergency medical services and emergency management experience to the position. His most recent post was in Douglas County and East Fork, where he led efforts against COVID-19 and managed operations, training and safety with the East Fork Fire District.

“l am so glad to welcome David Fogerson as our new emergency management administrator in the Nevada Department of Public Safety,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said. “This pandemic has shown us how crucial public safety is, and the wealth of knowledge and expertise David Fogerson brings will be an asset to our entire state now and in the future.”

Fogerson served as a firefighter with the Truckee Meadows Fire Department and Reno Fire Department and as captain, battalion chief and deputy chief for the East Fork Fire Department. He has instructed in fire and safety, emergency medical services and emergency management for the Nevada State Fire Marshal; University of Nevada, Reno Fire School; Truckee Meadows Community College; and Western Nevada College.

He served on the Board of Fire Services, Committee on Emergency Medical Services, Douglas County Committee on Health, Quad County Healthcare Coalition, Douglas County TRIAD and the Northern Nevada Regional Behavioral Health Policy Board.

Fogerson attended American Public University, earning a Masters of Public Administration with an emphasis in emergency management, and Cogswell Poly College, graduating with a Bachelor of Science.

He is a certified emergency manager, received training with Harvard’s National Preparedness Leadership Institute and is a National Fire Academy Executive Fire Officer.