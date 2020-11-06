71°F
News

Fogerson tapped as head of DPS emergency management

Staff Report
November 5, 2020 - 5:17 pm
 

Nevada Department of Public Safety Director George Togliatti has appointed David Fogerson as Administrator of the DPS Division of Emergency Management. Fogerson’s appointment began effective Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Fogerson brings 31-years of fire, emergency medical services and emergency management experience to the position. His most recent post was in Douglas County and East Fork, where he led efforts against COVID-19 and managed operations, training and safety with the East Fork Fire District.

“l am so glad to welcome David Fogerson as our new emergency management administrator in the Nevada Department of Public Safety,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said. “This pandemic has shown us how crucial public safety is, and the wealth of knowledge and expertise David Fogerson brings will be an asset to our entire state now and in the future.”

Fogerson served as a firefighter with the Truckee Meadows Fire Department and Reno Fire Department and as captain, battalion chief and deputy chief for the East Fork Fire Department. He has instructed in fire and safety, emergency medical services and emergency management for the Nevada State Fire Marshal; University of Nevada, Reno Fire School; Truckee Meadows Community College; and Western Nevada College.

He served on the Board of Fire Services, Committee on Emergency Medical Services, Douglas County Committee on Health, Quad County Healthcare Coalition, Douglas County TRIAD and the Northern Nevada Regional Behavioral Health Policy Board.

Fogerson attended American Public University, earning a Masters of Public Administration with an emphasis in emergency management, and Cogswell Poly College, graduating with a Bachelor of Science.

He is a certified emergency manager, received training with Harvard’s National Preparedness Leadership Institute and is a National Fire Academy Executive Fire Officer.

Getty Images Consumers can shop from 50 health plans offered by five insurance carriers, all o ...
Nevada Health Link begins open enrollment period
Staff Report

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange on Monday, Nov. 2 kicked off its eighth Open Enrollment Period and its second operating as a state-based exchange.

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak discusses Nevada’s recent COVID-19 ...
Sisolak announces new hires, staff promotion
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday, Nov. 3 announced two hires to the governor’s staff, with Madeline Burak named director of Community Outreach &Constituent Affairs and Vincent Nava hired as press assistant.

Getty Images Throughout the month, Americans will have the opportunity to submit a photo of th ...
America 250 committee plans salute to veterans
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

In recognition of Veterans Day and the millions who have served in our nation’s military, the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission today announced the launch of the America 250 November Salute, a month-long celebration of veterans, active duty military and their families.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
DETR fills two key executive positions
Staff Report

Chris Sewell was named chief operating officer and Lynda Parven was promoted to Employment Security Division administrator of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, starting in their new posts Monday, Nov. 2, DETR announced.

Getty Images GOED has retained the Growth Services Group, LLC., a national workforce intellige ...
Study launched to address needs of state’s work force
Staff Report

With funding made available through the CARES Act, the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development is launching a Labor Supply Certification Study to assist workforce development efforts to help people displaced by COVID-19.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times 4-H Community Club President Gus Domina places a food colle ...
4-H collecting donations for veterans’ food bank
Staff Report

The 4-H Southern Nye Community Club is collecting food donations for the VFW Auxiliary Food Bank at the Clyde E. Newman Post #10054 through Dec. 31. The Community Club is part of the 4-H Youth Development Program, which is a program of the University of Nevada, Reno Extension.

Thinkstock The standard deduction for married couples filing jointly for tax year 2021 rises to ...
IRS announces inflation adjustments for tax rules
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service today announced the tax year 2021 annual inflation adjustments for more than 60 tax provisions, including the tax rate schedules and other tax changes. Revenue Procedure 2020-45 PDF provides details about these annual adjustments.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times/file During the week beginning Oct. 26, officials conducted ...
More Nevada comapnies fined for COVID-19 safety violations
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A Las Vegas Strip hotel and a steakhouse in Eureka were fined last week for violations of workplace health and safety measures put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria speaks during a press conference at the Clark Count ...
Vote county continues in Nevada
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Former Vice President Joe Biden gained a larger lead over President Donald Trump on Thursday, according to the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office.