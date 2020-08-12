86°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Ford urges Congress to add aid for senior fraud victims

Staff Report
August 12, 2020 - 2:18 pm
 

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Tuesday joined more than 40 other attorneys general in urging the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives to include Edith’s Bill in COVID-19 relief legislation.

This bipartisan legislation would amend the Victims of Crime Act of 1984 to make victims of senior fraud eligible for reimbursement by the Crime Victims Fund for states that provide compensation to victims. “Scam artists are always looking for ways to target our senior population, and just like other victims of crime, our seniors should be compensated for their losses,” Ford said. “By advocating for Edith’s Bill, I’m advocating for each and every one of our seniors whose time and wallets are affected by scams.”

Edith’s Bill, or the Edith Shorougian Senior Victims of Fraud Compensation Act (S. 3487/H.R. 7620), also will amend VOCA so that penalties and fines from deferred prosecution and nonprosecution agreements, which can include white collar criminal conduct against seniors, are deposited into the Crime Victims Fund.

Across all states, there has been a surge in COVID-19 scams targeting vulnerable seniors. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General has warned that fraudsters “are offering COVID-19 tests to Medicare beneficiaries in exchange for personal details, including Medicare information.” Even after the pandemic, it is widely expected that seniors will continue to be targeted by fraudsters. By using this legislation to add senior fraud as an eligible reimbursement expense under VOCA, states will be able to help victims receive the financial relief they deserve. This legislation would incentivize, but not mandate, states to provide compensation to victims of senior fraud.

In addition to Nevada, attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin signed the letter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
University of Nevada, Extension Wednesday’s town hall will focus on resources available to h ...
Extension focuses this week on loan resources, streaming
Staff Report

University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering an online town hall and a webinar this week to help inform small business owners of resources available to them and how using streaming video can help them to market their businesses.

Getty Images Nonpoint source water pollution occurs when rain, snowmelt and irrigation water fl ...
Federal funds available to stop nonpoint source pollution
Staff Report

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection’s Bureau of Water Quality Planning has approximately $1 million in federal funding available to provide grant assistance for projects that prevent or control nonpoint source water pollution, the leading cause of water quality impairment in Nevada.

Getty Households can respond now by completing and mailing the paper questionnaire they receive ...
Census takers begin making home visits
Staff Report

Census takers in Nevada on Monday began tracking households that have not yet responded to the 2020 census.

Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak at a press briefing at the Capitol Mon ...
All Pahrump businesses visited complying with safety measures
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

None of the 38 businesses in Pahrump were found to be out of compliance with workplace health and safety measures implemented because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while two out of five in Beatty were not in compliance.

Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources The Nevada Division of Forestry will be ...
Scientists say rare buckwheat strain in danger of extinction
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Tiehm’s buckwheat, a desert wildflower that grows in the small area of the Silver Peak Range in Esmeralda County and nowhere else in the world, is under threat from lithium mining, according to nearly 100 scientists who recently signed a letter urging Nevada officials to protect the rare species.

Getty Images Since July 26, there are 33 states with a positive test rate of more than 5%, und ...
Nursing homes in Nevada show high positivity rates
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Using data from Johns Hopkins University, the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living compiled a state-by-state breakdown of the positive COVID-19 test rate and number of nursing homes in those states, as well as data on the current supply of personal protective equipment in those nursing homes.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
New unemployment claims fall 25.4% across Nevada
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 13,727 for the week ending Aug. 1, down 4,663 claims or 25.4% compared to last week’s total of 18,390 claims. This is the first decline in weekly initial claims since the week ending June 20.