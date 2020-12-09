45°F
News

Former PVHS employee misses sentencing hearing

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
December 9, 2020 - 3:34 pm
 
Verona Worthington
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times It was last December when PVHS school resource officers received information that Worthington was allegedly selling methamphetamine to teenagers.

A bench warrant was issued for the woman charged with allegedly selling methamphetamine to minors.

Verona Worthington, 39, a former health aide at Pahrump Valley High School was set for a sentencing hearing on Friday, Dec. 4, before Nye County Fifth District Court Judge Kimberly Wanker, but failed to show up, according to the case summary.

Worthington, represented by defense attorney Ronni Boskovich, was also previously required to perform random drug court testing, but had not tested since Nov. 13, according to court documents.

Additionally, the documents stated that Worthington said she misunderstood the terms of the drug testing, and thought she was removed from drug court.

“Court provides a signed acknowledgement of the rules of random testing,” the case summary stated. “Defense states yesterday, she spoke with the defendant, reminding the defendant of today’s court date. Then the defense received a text message that the defendant was exposed to COVID-19, and was up vomiting during the night.”

As Boskovich requested a continued sentencing date with a show cause hearing, prosecutor Kirk Vitto argued that he believed Worthington was using COVID-19 as an excuse for not appearing in court, at which point the court ordered Worthington to appear for a drug test and sentencing.

After waiting for Worthington to show up in court on Friday, Boskovich told the court that Worthington was in line to test for COVID-19, and was informed she had to leave the line to come to court for a drug test, but Worthington refused to answer her phone or respond to several text messages, according to the case summary.

As a result, Vitto requested a nationwide bench warrant for Worthington’s arrest, which was granted by Judge Wanker.

After a search warrant was served at her residence, Worthington was taken into custody.

She faces one count of operating/maintaining a place for sale or use of a controlled substance, and failure to appear.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

