News

Fort Amargosa burns to the ground

By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times
July 1, 2019 - 1:44 pm
 

The investigation is continuing this week into the cause of a late-night fire that destroyed Fort Amargosa off U.S. Highway 95.

“Last night we lost Fort Amargosa, a local gas station and restaurant in town,” local pastor and volunteer firefighter James Attebury wrote Sunday in a Facebook post that featured fire photos.

“The structure was already fully engulfed when we arrived and we did the best we could to protect the exposures,” he continued. “Thankfully, no one was injured and the fire did not spread to the gasoline pumps or RV park. Please pray for all of those affected by this tragedy.”

The fire was reported about midnight Saturday at 2642 E. Highway 95 about 35 miles northwest of Pahrump.

“Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy fire conditions throughout the convenience store/restaurant with numerous exposures including vehicles, buildings, and the fuel island,” Nye County government said in an update posted Monday.

Firefighters from throughout the region, including Amargosa Valley, Pahrump and the Nevada National Security Site battled the flames.

The fire was brought under control in about 90 minutes though it continued to burn.

The underground fuel tanks, the county reported, were never compromised.

“It could have been even more catastrophic,” Chief Scott Lewis of the Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services said Monday in praising the work of firefighters at the scene.

He said that water was an issue because the on-site yard fire hydrant was in a “collapse zone” close to the fire area. Fire equipment dispatched from Pahrump included a tender to assist at the scene.

Fort Amargosa, built to look like an actual fort, featured a wood facade and cinderblock, Lewis said, adding that the complex was significant structure along the Highway 95 corridor.

“It has great (economic) value to the community,” he said.

That point was emphasized by Nova Daniels, who shared fire photos and video via Facebook. “Myself amongst many other co-workers are in need of employment, help, or assistance,” she wrote on the Jobs in Pahrump site.

Chief Lewis said that officials with the Nevada State Fire Marshal’s Office were investigating the fire’s cause. Heavy equipment was being brought in to assist with the efforts, he said.

This is a developing story. Check the Pahrump Valley Times and pvtimes.com for updates as more information becomes available.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has more than $2 billion still available this year to invest in community facilities and infrastructure projects in rural areas, the department announced.

Gavish Real Estate recently held the official ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening of its newest office in Pahrump.

Nevada has joined 13 other states in filing a multi-state lawsuit to halt the proposed merger of telecom giants T-Mobile and Sprint, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, at a recent Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) board meeting, said he will reevaluate how Nevada uses tax abatement incentives to entice businesses to relocate or expand in the state to ensure that it does not adversely impact funding for schools.

Each year the Pahrump Valley plays host to the annual Pahrump Inter-Tribal Social Powwow, an event rife with the culture and heritage of the Native American peoples and one that regularly draws thousands of attendees over three days of song, dance and celebration.

Angela Evans, who was put on paid administrative leave just months after being named permanent CEO of Valley Electric Association Inc. in October 2018, is no longer with the co-op.

Here is a look at Fourth of July activities in the region: Pahrump's Independence Day parade is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 4 at the Calvada Eye, off of South Highway 160 and encircling the Nye County Board of Commissioners' complex along Walt Williams Drive. A $5 pancake and sausage breakfast, from VFW Post 10054, is planned from 6 to 7 a.m. July Fourth at the Calvada Eye on the grass, Linda Wright, the lead organizer of the parade, said in a recent interview. She has said that organizers are looking for additional parade participants. Today, July 3, is the deadline to sign up to take part in the parade. The entry fee is $25. Wright can be reached at 775-419-7857.

The $78 million Kyle Canyon interchange project will improve safety and traffic flow today and ready the area for the expansion of Interstate 11, officials said.