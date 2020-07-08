87°F
Fourth of July fireworks light up the Pahrump sky

By Jeffrey Meehan and Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
July 7, 2020 - 5:32 pm
 

Cars lined the streets surrounding the annual Fourth of July fireworks show in Pahrump on Saturday, as the town had shut down Basin Avenue and Petrack Park during the show due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Nye County.

“The town of Pahrump is taking steps to promote a safe and healthy Fourth of July fireworks event Saturday that will allow this important community gathering under the state’s face-covering and social-distancing directives,” Nye County Public Information Officer Arnold Knightly said before the annual fireworks show.

Basin Avenue was closed during the fireworks show from State Route 160 to Whitney Lane. And the parking at the Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Station and adjacent helicopter pad were prohibited for safety reasons during the show.

The pyrotechnic display was put on by Zambelli Fireworks.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue received dozens of calls for fire-related incidents during the holiday weekend, many that were due to fireworks.

Fire Chief Scott Lewis said fire crews were dispatched to 67 fire-related incidents during the entire Fourth of July weekend.

“On Saturday, July 4th, crews responded to 37 fires, with most related to the use of fireworks,” Lewis noted. “At one point on Saturday evening, crews were dispatched to brush or reported structure fires every one to two minutes. All incidents were managed timely and without injury.”

Additionally, Lewis said the service calls included numerous brush and rubbish fires, a vehicle fire, unauthorized burns, and an occupied travel trailer fire.

“One brush fire consumed a passenger vehicle, a utility trailer and damaged a second vehicle,” he said. “There were no fires related to the town’s professional show held at Petrack Park on Saturday evening. Our bolstered Emergency Response Plan (ERP), was immediately tested with a barrage of fire-related incidents that began Thursday afternoon and continued throughout the holiday weekend.”

The Fireworks Shoot Site was open through the holiday weekend, from July 2-5. The site will reopen on Labor Day weekend, from Sept. 4-6.

Contact Interim Editor Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com

THE LATEST
Progressives win majority on state Democratic board
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nine of 14 contested seats went to progressives when the Nevada State Democratic Party elected members to at-large positions on the state party’s executive board.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Cody Smith, 33, of Round Mountain, allegedly had sexual int ...
Investigation leads to lewdness arrest
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A man was arrested on suspicion of lewdness with a minor, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Getty Images The Justice Department, in a new legal brief, argues Obamacare in its entirety be ...
Trump administration urges Supreme Court to end ACA
Staff Report

The Trump administration recently urged the Supreme Court to strike down the Affordable Care Act, pushing forward with its attack on the health care law as millions of newly jobless Americans might come to depend on its coverage, according to Politico.

Getty Images When testing centers closed May 15 because of the pandemic, the statewide vendor ...
Sisolak regulation eases teacher hiring problems
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an emergency regulation at the request of the Nevada Department of Education that eliminates potential gaps in teacher hiring and licensure renewals because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The emergency regulation went in effect on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Getty Images In consideration of the health and well-being of the graduates, their families an ...
More than 13,000 graduate from NSHE schools
Staff Report

The Nevada System of Higher Education’s seven degree-granting institutions graduated more than 13,000 students this spring with doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s and associate degrees along with numerous training certificates.

Getty Images Nearly 460,000 people will benefit as Nevada became the 19th state to implement t ...
Pilot program allows SNAP recipients to buy food online
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved Nevada’s request to participate in a program allowing residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to puchase food online through select retailers.

Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Nevada is home to more than 150 plant s ...
Rescheduled workshops will discuss fate of rare wildflower
Staff Report

The Nevada Division of Forestry is pleased to announce that it has rescheduled two planned workshops, one in Tonopah and one in Carson City, regarding the status of Nevada’s rare Tiehm buckwheat species. Both workshops were previously canceled and postponed in accordance with the state’s COVID-19 health response.

Selwyn Harris/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Nye County Administration offices, 2100 E. Wal ...
Nye sees jump in COVID-19 numbers
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County reported a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, with Pahrump carrying the majority of the new cases.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nickolas Vonalst, 20, was arrested and charged with aiding ...
2 arrested surrounding robbery, murder case
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested two suspects after investigating a shooting death.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Initial unemployment claims rise for first time since April
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 11,110 for the week ending June 27, up 763 claims, or 7.4 percent, compared to last week’s total of 10,347.