Fourth of July fireworks light up the Pahrump sky

Cars lined the streets surrounding the annual Fourth of July fireworks show in Pahrump on Saturday, as the town had shut down Basin Avenue and Petrack Park during the show due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Nye County.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Locals and others lined the streets around the area of Petrack Park to get a glimpse of the annual fireworks display in Pahrump. The town of Pahrump closed off access to Petrack Park this year due to concerns over the rise in COVID-19 cases in Nye County.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The town of Pahrump closed off access to Petrack Park this year due to concerns over the rise in COVID-19 cases in Nye County. Spectators lined the streets surrounding the park.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to 67 fire-related incidents during the Fourth of July weekend. At one point Saturday evening, Fire Chief Scott Lewis said crews were assigned to brush or reported structure fires every one to two minutes.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Fire Chief Scott Lewis said this week that the department's Emergency Response Plan (ERP), was immediately tested with a barrage of fire-related incidents that began Thursday afternoon and continued throughout the holiday weekend.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Hundreds of Fourth of July revelers set off fireworks at the Pahrump shooters' site on the south end of town to celebrate the holiday throughout Saturday afternoon, and into the late evening hours.

“The town of Pahrump is taking steps to promote a safe and healthy Fourth of July fireworks event Saturday that will allow this important community gathering under the state’s face-covering and social-distancing directives,” Nye County Public Information Officer Arnold Knightly said before the annual fireworks show.

Basin Avenue was closed during the fireworks show from State Route 160 to Whitney Lane. And the parking at the Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Station and adjacent helicopter pad were prohibited for safety reasons during the show.

The pyrotechnic display was put on by Zambelli Fireworks.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue received dozens of calls for fire-related incidents during the holiday weekend, many that were due to fireworks.

Fire Chief Scott Lewis said fire crews were dispatched to 67 fire-related incidents during the entire Fourth of July weekend.

“On Saturday, July 4th, crews responded to 37 fires, with most related to the use of fireworks,” Lewis noted. “At one point on Saturday evening, crews were dispatched to brush or reported structure fires every one to two minutes. All incidents were managed timely and without injury.”

Additionally, Lewis said the service calls included numerous brush and rubbish fires, a vehicle fire, unauthorized burns, and an occupied travel trailer fire.

“One brush fire consumed a passenger vehicle, a utility trailer and damaged a second vehicle,” he said. “There were no fires related to the town’s professional show held at Petrack Park on Saturday evening. Our bolstered Emergency Response Plan (ERP), was immediately tested with a barrage of fire-related incidents that began Thursday afternoon and continued throughout the holiday weekend.”

The Fireworks Shoot Site was open through the holiday weekend, from July 2-5. The site will reopen on Labor Day weekend, from Sept. 4-6.

