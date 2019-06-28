81°F
Fourth of July set to be a bang in Nye County

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
June 28, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The Fourth of July is less than a week away and communities all across Nye County are readying for celebrations in honor of Independence Day.

The town of Pahrump is well-known for the incredible display of fireworks that it sponsors each year and pyrotechnic technicians from Zambelli fireworks are promising a show that will be even bigger and better than before.

The Pahrump fireworks show is set to take place at Petrack Park, at the corner of Nevada Highway 160 and Basin Avenue, where the grassy fields provide plenty of space for the thousands that attend the show on an annual basis. The first mortar shots will be launched into the air just after total darkness envelopes the valley, around 9 p.m. that July 4 evening.

For Pahrump area residents and visitors who like things a little more hands-on and would enjoy launching their own bright, sparkling, booming fireworks, they can head out to the Pahrump Fireworks Shooters Site.

The site, located just off Gamebird Road near Highway 160, will be open July 2 through 6 from 7 p.m. until midnight. All those wishing to light off fireworks at the site must bring a special permit, available for $5 at each of the fireworks stores in the valley. Use is on a first-come-first-served basis with a 30-minute limit.

Although not open to the general public, south-side residents may also get a view of the first fireworks show in the area with pyrotechnics that are set to light up the sky over Front Sight Firearms Training Institute just as the clocks switch to 12:01 a.m. on July 4.

Around the rest of the county

Many other areas in Nye County will have festivities and bright explosions of color bursting overhead in celebration of Independence Day as well, including Beatty, Amargosa, Round Mountain and Tonopah.

In Beatty, the annual Fourth of July shindig will feature a variety of activities for residents and tourists alike to enjoy, all taking place at Cottonwood Park, located at Amargosa and Third streets.

“Come and join the small-town charm during our Fourth of July celebration where the only bright lights are the amazing fireworks,” a flyer announcing the Beatty event encouraged. “Enjoy food and fun for the whole family. Festivities include a parade at 10 a.m., watermelon eating contest, three-legged race, egg toss and more, which go well into the night as we light up the night sky with colors. So come out, we’ll show you how a small town can make a big bang!”

The fireworks show in Beatty is co-sponsored by the town itself and the Beatty Volunteer Fire Department. The pyrotechnic display will also take place at Cottonwood Park.

For the town of Amargosa, an aerial fireworks show is planned for the evening of July 4 as well. This display will be shot off at Amargosa Community Park, 778 E. Amargosa Farm Road. The Amargosa Volunteer Fire Department will be assisting and overseeing the display.

The community of Round Mountain will be getting in on the booming fun on July 4 too, with the town planning to host its own annual fireworks show in the Hadley Subdivision.

Finally, in Tonopah the nonprofit group 4 R Kidz will host a large, old-fashioned Fourth of July celebration with a parade, swimming and field events, raffles and much more. A majority of the activities will take place at the Joe Friel Sports Complex.

The 4 R Kidz event in Tonopah will be capped off by a fireworks display as well, with field two of the sports complex promising the best views.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

