Free business training class is set for Pahrump

Local veterans, or anyone for that matter, may want to take advantage of an all-day training event aimed at helping would-be entrepreneurs who are looking to start a new business.

The free program, “Boots-to-Business Reboot,” is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 5 at the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce, at 1301 S. Highway 160.

Co-presenter and local resident Al Parker said the class is specifically designed to provide participants with an overview of what’s necessary to start a brand new business in today’s market.

At least eight different topics will be covered throughout the day, including an introduction into business ownership, the basics of business opportunity recognition and financing the venture.

Additional topics include the economics of small business startups, understanding markets and moving forward with resources.

Parker wears many hats around town, as he is presently a business development adviser for the Nevada Small Business Development Center while serving as a director and president for the Nye County Regional Economic Development Authority.

He is also an ambassador for Valley Electric Association and serves as the chair of its finance committee.

His co-presenter for the day, Kathy Halbardier, has more than 25 years experience in small business development.

Her areas of expertise include business plan counseling, marketing, strategic planning economic development, along with business education and training.

The U.S. Small Business Administration launched the Boots-to-Business Reboot program throughout the country in 2014 after the curriculum was determined to provide a high success rate for transitioning military personnel nationwide.

The classes are designed for all veterans and servicemembers, including the National Guard and Reserves, along with their spouses and dependents.

“The Nevada Small Business Development Center is providing this powerful program throughout the state of Nevada for the fifth and final year,” Parker said. “They are now reaching out to multiple Nevada locations. Seeing that this is the final year, we encourage anyone who is interested to participate on Saturday.”

To register and/or learn additional information, on the free training event, visit the Nevada Nevada Small Business Development Center’s website at www.nevadasbdc.org or call 775-784-6879.

