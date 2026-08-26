French visitor to Death Valley dies in park

The National Park Service said temperatures reached 116°F on the day of the incident.

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Formosa's friend was eventually able to make it to the Furnace Creek Visitor Center, where he reported the incident. (NPS/nps.gov)

On Monday, Aug. 17, Pierre Michel Formosa, a French visitor, died in Death Valley, according to park officials. (NPS/nps.gov)

Formosa and another Frenchman walked across the park's salt flats to find help after their vehicle got trapped in mud. (NPS/nps.gov)

Pierre Michel Formosa, a 68-year-old French visitor to Death Valley National Park, died after being stranded, according to the National Park Service.

“Our deepest condolences are with the family and friends of the visitor who died,” Death Valley Superintendent Mike Reynolds said in a statement. “This is a heartbreaking reminder of how quickly conditions here can turn dangerous. Death Valley is an extraordinary place, but its heat, distances, and remoteness can be dangerous, regardless of experience. We’re grateful to everyone who took part in the search, and our thoughts are with his loved ones.”

The death occurred on Monday, Aug. 17. Formosa and another man from France were driving on West Side Road. The visitors’ vehicle then got stuck in the mud near Queen of Sheba Mine Road.

Since there were no other vehicles in the area, the two men traveled on foot across the salt flats toward Badwater Road to find help.

According to the park service, temperatures in Death Valley reached 116 degrees Fahrenheit on Aug. 17.

After approximately 1.3 miles of walking, Formosa was not able to continue. Formosa’s friend kept walking in the direction of Badwater Road, where he was able to find assistance from a passing car.

A little after 2 p.m., Formosa’s companion reported the incident at the Furnace Creek Visitor Center.

Park service rangers and a deputy from the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office started a search and rescue operation at about 2:13 p.m.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter entered the rescue mission and found Formosa approximately 1.5 miles from Badwater Road later that afternoon. Formosa was declared dead at the scene.

The exact cause and manner of death will be determined by the Inyo County coroner.

In the announcement about the incident, the National Park Service urged Death Valley visitors to be prepared. Park officials shared the following tips in a news release:

■ Plan your route in advance and check current road and weather conditions.

■ Tell someone your plans — where you’re going and when you expect to return.

■ Carry ample water and supplies. The park recommends at least one gallon of water per person, per day, plus extra for vehicle emergencies.

■ Match your vehicle to the road. Many backcountry roads require high-clearance or four-wheel-drive vehicles, and conditions can change without warning.

■ Bring a way to call for help where cell service may not reach, such as a satellite communicator or emergency beacon.

■ If your vehicle becomes disabled, staying with it is often the safest choice. It provides shade and shelter, and it’s far easier for search teams to spot than a person on foot in open terrain.

■ During periods of extreme heat, visitors are encouraged to stay on paved roads and avoid hiking at lower elevations.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com