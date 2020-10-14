Friday Health Plans joins Nevada insurance market

Friday Health Plans, a health insurance carrier based out of Denver, Colorado, announces its expansion to Nevada, bringing to the Silver State a diverse product portfolio on Nevada Health Link, the online marketplace that sells qualified, affordable health plans compliant with the Affordable Care Act.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times

According to Sal Gentile, CEO of Friday Health Plans, the company’s name, Friday Health Plans, comes from a belief that health insurance shouldn’t be complicated or expensive.

“Health insurance should provide peace of mind and be worry-free, making every day feel like Friday,” he said. “That’s why we have plans with great benefits like unlimited $0 primary care visits and mental health visits, $0 preferred generic drugs and $0 virtual doctor visits, for starters. We are especially proud to offer $0 unlimited mental health care visits with many plans. The importance of mental health, particularly given the stresses created by the current pandemic, cannot be overstated.”

Other Friday Health Plans benefits include $0 annual wellness exams and $75 co-pay for urgent care clinic visits on most plans, before paying a dime toward deductible. Friday Health Plans partners with the Hometown Health medical provider network across Nevada so consumers can conveniently find a doctor and/or specialist to meet their health care needs.

Desert View Hospital is one of the in-network hospitals in Southern Nevada, which also include MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital &Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital &Medical Center, University Medical Center and Mesa View Regional Hospital.

There are more than 30 Quick Care locations, including CareNow Urgent Care, Goodnight Pediatrics Nevada, Healthcare Partners of Nevada and UMC Quick Care. Renown Health serves Northern Nevada with more than 30 locations throughout Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Fernley, Fallon and Silver Springs.

“We are excited about our expansion into Nevada, particularly given our focus on entrepreneurs, gig workers, contractors, freelancers, service industry workers, early retirees and small business owners, people ages 18 to 64 who make their own decisions about health insurance,” said Gentile. “We know Nevada is home to many of these groups, which are traditionally underserved or unable to purchase health insurance for a variety of reasons, including cost.

“We are about to change that and look forward to meeting the need in Nevada for comprehensive coverage at a fair price, particularly for independent workers and thinkers. Friday Health Plans are also a great option for those who want to pay less than the group insurance plans of their spouse or parent.”

All Friday Health Plans are compliant with the Affordable Care Act and cover all essential health benefits, including pre-existing conditions and COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment.

For more information about Friday Health Plans, call 844-535-2000 or email questions@fridayhealthplans.com. Visit www.fridayhealthplans.com to do side-by-side plan comparisons, use the “find a doctor” portal, get a quote and buy a plan. Open Enrollment for Plan Year 2021 starts Nov. 1 and goes until Jan. 15, 2021.