Friends of the Belmont Courthouse publish newsletter

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
February 11, 2020 - 3:48 pm
 

This past December was a very exciting month for the Friends of the Belmont Courthouse, as the organization had the first issue of its brand new newsletter published for the public’s enjoyment.

It’s not the first time a newsletter has been printed by the organization, but only a single issue was published several years ago. The newsletter is now being resurrected, with the goal of publication on a quarterly basis.

Friends of the Belmont Courthouse Secretary Joni Eastley told the Pahrump Valley Times the project is something she was happy to see come to fruition.

“It is important that we keep supporters and others updated on our successes,” Eastley stated. “Additionally, there are many exciting stories to tell about Belmont and the rich history of northern Nye County and we wanted to share those as well.”

An example of sharing this history is the feature piece published on Adam McLean, entitled “The Man Who Lost His Soul.” The story details the life of a former Nye County treasurer, Adam McLean, who in 1894, in a fit of self-loathing over his embezzlement of Nye County funds, took his own life while in his office inside the Belmont Courthouse.

Other items included in the December, 2019 newsletter detail the forward movement on the restoration of the Belmont Courthouse, such as the installation of a new jail door, interior stabilization efforts and the restoration of the stairs within the courthouse.

Eastley said she is helping to man the effort to bring the Friends of the Belmont Courthouse newsletter to the public. She is being assisted in that effort by Francie Terras, wife of a Friends of the Belmont Courthouse board member, and Elise Westerlund, a graduate of Tonopah High School and UNLV, who is performing much of the actual work to put the issues together, using articles and photos forwarded to her by Eastley and Terras.

The Friends of the Belmont Courthouse is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to preserving, restoring and protecting the historic and real property of the nearly 150-year-old courthouse in Belmont, according to the organization’s website, www.belmontcourthouse.net

The organization was formed by a group of volunteer citizens and it always welcomes additional support from the community. Those interested in the Friends of the Belmont Courthouse effort can get involved by becoming a member themselves or else donating funds toward the restoration work.

There are several levels of membership, including individual membership for $25 for one year, family membership for $35 for one year and business membership for $75 for one year. Individual life memberships cost $250, business or family life memberships are $350 and benefactor membership is $1,000. Engraved plaques are used to acknowledge all members with an “individual life” membership level or higher.

Donations are tax deductible and can be made by contacting the Friends of the Belmont Courthouse, P.O. Box 985, Tonopah, Nevada, 89049 or calling 775-482-3968. Inquiries can also be sent to rdmotis@frontier.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

