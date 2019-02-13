Gala, awards event in Pahrump celebrates Chamber of Commerce

New leadership was ushered in for the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce during the Installation Gala and Community Awards Ceremony for 2019 in early February. The chamber has also seen other leadership shifts in its staff in recent months.
The member-only event filled a banquet hall at the Pahrump Nugget. The new board members were sworn during the roughly two-hour-long affair.
The new 2019 officers include Max Buffi, president; Justin Curnutt, vice president; Teri Rogers, secretary; and Debbie Davis, treasurer. The remainder of the board of directors for the chamber include Ron Frazier, Doug Dubin, Debra Harris and Michelle Caird.
Individuals and businesses were also recognized during the community awards portion of the gala.
An area car dealership, Saitta Trudeau Chrysler Jeep Dodge, was recognized for the Cornerstone Award.
“This (award) is given to a local business that demonstrates that is an essential part of the community of Pahrump on a regular basis,” said Melissa Gebhart, interim executive director at the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Gebhart was named interim executive director of the chamber after former chamber CEO Chris Erwin resigned his position.
She continued, stating, “As our community grows, the need for professional and reliable goods and services grows. This company has established itself as all of these things for the people of Pahrump. They are a business our town can be proud of.”
The Pahrump Senior Center was given the nonprofit of the year award during the event and B.J. Hetrick-Irwin, founder of the Ms. Senior Golden Years USA Pageant, was given an award for volunteer of the year.
The night was also filled with raffle prizes that ranged from a comp at Stockman’s Steakhouse to hotel stays and other prizes.
The chamber hosts several large events in the Pahrump area each year: the Biz &Home Expo, the Fall Festival and others.
The chamber’s next major event is the Balloon Festival, planned for Feb. 22-24.
For more information about the chamber or other questions, call 775-727-5800.
Editors Note: This report has been updated from a Feb. 13, 2019 Pahrump Valley Times’ print edition. The recently named of the interim executive director of the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce is Melissa Gebhart.
Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com