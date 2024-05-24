GALLERY: What you missed at the Community Baby Shower

The 3rd annual event included activities and games, such as face painting, Find the Baby and Don’t Say Bay-Bee, adding an element of fun.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Community Baby Shower's Community Swap encompassed a room of its own, allowing attendees to browse for free items to help care for their growing children.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Community Baby Shower included the quarterly community swap, where a huge assortment of children's clothing was available for free to those who needed it.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Mothers Corner's 3rd Annual Community Baby Shower took over the NyECC Activities Center for a day of fostering connection between local families and the entities that serve them.

Pahrump Mothers Corner’s 3rd Annual Community Baby Shower took place this past Saturday, May 18 and as event organizers raved afterward, the day certainly lived up to its theme of “Sweet as can Bee.”

“The 2024 event was a great success, definitely our best Community Baby Shower yet!” Mackayla Turley raved afterward. “My personal favorite part was seeing so many expecting mamas come out to be celebrated. I love seeing mothers finding their village.”

As Turley has noted before, this is precisely the reason that Pahrump Mothers Corner started in the first place. She and a group of friends had found themselves frustrated by their own inability to find said “village” and thus, Pahrump Mothers Corner was born.

“Instead of continuing to search for it, we decided to create the village we wanted and open it up for others to join!” Turley remarked.

Today, the group’s Facebook page has grown to over 500 members who partake of in-person playgroups, events for the mothers and quarterly community swaps, all offered at no cost in order to foster the feeling of community between local families.

The Community Baby Shower is the largest event of the year for Pahrump Mothers Corner, which hosts the event, “…to welcome new and expectant parents, as well as to support our community’s current parenting village,” Turley said. “This year, we had 15 vendors in total and they offered a wide assortment of goods and services. Baked goods, handcrafted baby blankets and heirlooms, soaps and scented bars, a chair masseuse and hair braiding/tinsel are just some of what all stick out in my mind.”

Aside from the many vendors to browse, the Community Baby Shower included activities and games, such as face painting, Find the Baby and Don’t Say Bay-Bee, adding an element of fun. There was also an entire room set aside for the group’s quarterly community swap, with a huge assortment of clothing and child-rearing equipment, ranging in size and design. All the items were donated by families whose children have outgrown them and were available for free to anyone who needed them.

“We would all love to thank our sponsors, because this event would not have been such a huge hit without their support,” Turley made sure to add. “Thanks go to Nomad Hair Co., Ross Speed and Repair, Kaucky Tool Co., Snowden’s Landscape, Redmond Fencing LLC, Jacquelyn Lien Support Services, Dropping Bombs Bath Co., Midnight Creations, Xpress Diesel and Auto, Sally Kerr for Nye County Commissioner, Better Bins LLC, Charm n Dreams, and Rooted Realty Group. I’d also like to thank Ashley Welch from Events by Ashley for handling the vendor side of things - she is wonderful to work with.”

With their third consecutive event now in the books, Pahrump Mothers Corner is turning its attention to planning next year’s event.

“For 2025, the Community Baby Shower will be held in May again, although an exact date hasn’t been decided upon yet,” Turley said. “As always, we will need sponsors, vendors and volunteers to make next year’s event a success. Anyone interested in getting involved can email us at PahrumpMothersCorner@runbox.com.”

