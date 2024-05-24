66°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

GALLERY: What you missed at the Community Baby Shower

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Mothers Corner's 3rd Annual Community Baby Shower too ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Mothers Corner's 3rd Annual Community Baby Shower took over the NyECC Activities Center for a day of fostering connection between local families and the entities that serve them.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A Community Baby Shower volunteer is shown assisting an atten ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A Community Baby Shower volunteer is shown assisting an attendee with placing items in her bag.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Community Baby Shower included the quarterly community sw ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Community Baby Shower included the quarterly community swap, where a huge assortment of children's clothing was available for free to those who needed it.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Two youngsters pause for a quick photo while enjoying themsel ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Two youngsters pause for a quick photo while enjoying themselves at the Community Baby Shower.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Community Baby Shower featured 15 vendors offering an arr ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Community Baby Shower featured 15 vendors offering an array of merchandise and services geared toward families and expecting parents.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Members of Pahrump Mothers Corner pose for a photo with the C ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Members of Pahrump Mothers Corner pose for a photo with the Community Baby Shower Sponsorship Banner.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The sight of adorable babies was a common one at the Communit ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The sight of adorable babies was a common one at the Community Baby Shower.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The NyECC Activities Center was filled with Community Baby Sh ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The NyECC Activities Center was filled with Community Baby Shower vendors and attendees on May 18.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Spread the Word Nevada was one Community Baby Shower vendor, ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Spread the Word Nevada was one Community Baby Shower vendor, with its mission to encourage reading.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Community Baby Shower's Community Swap encompassed a room ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Community Baby Shower's Community Swap encompassed a room of its own, allowing attendees to browse for free items to help care for their growing children.
More Stories
Got the best tacos in town? How to enter Pahrump Taco Fest 2024
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Division of Child and Family Services holds a three-day ...
Youths can now remain in care of kin under foster care changes
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times One of many public speakers on Tuesday, John O'Brien, vowed t ...
Plan for medical waste treatment plant draws public outcry
pvt default image
3 motorcyclists killed in US 95 crash near Goldfield
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
May 24, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Mothers Corner’s 3rd Annual Community Baby Shower took place this past Saturday, May 18 and as event organizers raved afterward, the day certainly lived up to its theme of “Sweet as can Bee.”

“The 2024 event was a great success, definitely our best Community Baby Shower yet!” Mackayla Turley raved afterward. “My personal favorite part was seeing so many expecting mamas come out to be celebrated. I love seeing mothers finding their village.”

As Turley has noted before, this is precisely the reason that Pahrump Mothers Corner started in the first place. She and a group of friends had found themselves frustrated by their own inability to find said “village” and thus, Pahrump Mothers Corner was born.

“Instead of continuing to search for it, we decided to create the village we wanted and open it up for others to join!” Turley remarked.

Today, the group’s Facebook page has grown to over 500 members who partake of in-person playgroups, events for the mothers and quarterly community swaps, all offered at no cost in order to foster the feeling of community between local families.

The Community Baby Shower is the largest event of the year for Pahrump Mothers Corner, which hosts the event, “…to welcome new and expectant parents, as well as to support our community’s current parenting village,” Turley said. “This year, we had 15 vendors in total and they offered a wide assortment of goods and services. Baked goods, handcrafted baby blankets and heirlooms, soaps and scented bars, a chair masseuse and hair braiding/tinsel are just some of what all stick out in my mind.”

Aside from the many vendors to browse, the Community Baby Shower included activities and games, such as face painting, Find the Baby and Don’t Say Bay-Bee, adding an element of fun. There was also an entire room set aside for the group’s quarterly community swap, with a huge assortment of clothing and child-rearing equipment, ranging in size and design. All the items were donated by families whose children have outgrown them and were available for free to anyone who needed them.

“We would all love to thank our sponsors, because this event would not have been such a huge hit without their support,” Turley made sure to add. “Thanks go to Nomad Hair Co., Ross Speed and Repair, Kaucky Tool Co., Snowden’s Landscape, Redmond Fencing LLC, Jacquelyn Lien Support Services, Dropping Bombs Bath Co., Midnight Creations, Xpress Diesel and Auto, Sally Kerr for Nye County Commissioner, Better Bins LLC, Charm n Dreams, and Rooted Realty Group. I’d also like to thank Ashley Welch from Events by Ashley for handling the vendor side of things - she is wonderful to work with.”

With their third consecutive event now in the books, Pahrump Mothers Corner is turning its attention to planning next year’s event.

“For 2025, the Community Baby Shower will be held in May again, although an exact date hasn’t been decided upon yet,” Turley said. “As always, we will need sponsors, vendors and volunteers to make next year’s event a success. Anyone interested in getting involved can email us at PahrumpMothersCorner@runbox.com.”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

THE LATEST
Got the best tacos in town? How to enter Pahrump Taco Fest 2024
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Tastebuds are set to be dancing in delight as the Pahrump Taco Fest makes its much-anticipated return to the valley. There is still time for competitors to sign up for a chance at the coveted title of best tacos in town.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Division of Child and Family Services holds a three-day ...
Youths can now remain in care of kin under foster care changes
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The new change paves a path to allow family members who are caring for a child to access the same financial resources from the state as traditional foster care providers.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times One of many public speakers on Tuesday, John O'Brien, vowed t ...
Plan for medical waste treatment plant draws public outcry
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A proposal by MediWaste Disposal LLC to bring a medical waste treatment facility to the valley has touched off a wave of public unrest, with a crowd of Pahrump residents flocking to the latest Nye County Commission meeting to express their displeasure.

pvt default image
3 motorcyclists killed in US 95 crash near Goldfield
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Three motorcyclists who died in a crash along US 95 about 2 miles south of Goldfield last week have been identified as Benny Hall, 52, of Tonopah; Jeffery Hicks, 72, of Goldfield; and Frank Winkler, 54, of Linton, Ind.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times VFW Post #10054 will hold its Memorial Day Ceremony on Monda ...
How Pahrump is remembering its heroes this Memorial Day weekend
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Though it has become widely known as the unofficial kickoff of summer, two local veterans’ organizations are helping ensure the real meaning of Memorial Day is not lost among the fun of pool parties and cookouts.

Pahrump Valley Times Construction will soon be underway on a new $25 million facility that will ...
Groundbreaking set for new Tonopah elementary school
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

A ground-breaking ceremony is set for the construction of the new $25 million Tonopah Elementary School beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Manse Elementary School teacher Jamie Carroll instruct ...
Nye schools seek retirees to fill some critical vacancies
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Even as school officials announced the retirement of more than a dozen teachers and other personnel on Monday night, they hope some veteran workers and retirees will consider returning to fill essential roles in the district.

Micheal Crandall (left), Stephen Siegel (middle), Peter Guzman (middle) and Judith Perez Siegel ...
GALLERY: Pinkbox Pahrump grand opening
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

When asked why Pahrump, owner of Pinkbox Stephen Siegel responds with, “why not?”