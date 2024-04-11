GALLERY: Winners of the Pins & Needles Quilt Show

The Bob Ruud Community Center was transformed into a world of color and design during the 19th Annual Pins and Needles Quilt Show, a yearly event that offers a stage to fabric artists of all kinds while giving the community to chance to admire their array of masterpieces.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times "Waste Isn't Waste" was created by Jean McElherne, showing what's possible with even the most tiny "crumbs" of fabric.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times All sorts of fabric items were submitted in the non-quilt categories that are included in the Pins and Needles Quilt Show.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pins and Needles Quilt Show features all sorts of fabric art creations and the "Stuff-It" contest allowed attendees to vote for their favorite stuffed item.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Shadow Mountain Quilters, organizers of the Pins and Needles Quilt Show, hosted their own boutique at this year's show, with all kinds of items for sale.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Quilting requiring all sorts of items, many of which were conveniently packaged in gift baskets for the raffle.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A plethora of gift baskets were up for raffle at the Pins and Needles Quilt Show.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Karen Sherwood and Christy Hinkle collaborated on "My '59 Chevy', with Sherwood the maker and Hinkle the quilter.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Titled "Moon Glow", this piece was made by Lisa Quiel and took home Best Piecing at the Pins and Needles Quilt Show.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times "Diamonds from Australia", a creation by Marilyn Herbert, was just one of more than 100 quilts submitted for the Pins and Needles Quilt Show.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Volunteers at the Shadow Mountain Quilters Pins and Needles Quilt Show are pictured preparing for "bed turning", an activity in which the stories of various quilts are told.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times In addition to the many quilts at the Pins and Needles event, there were a variety of non-quilt items, such as cross-stitch pieces, handmade bags and more.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Winning Best in Show for the 2024 Pins and Needles Quilt Show was "Serene Winter", a creation by Darla Holt.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 2024 Pins and Needles Quilt Show took place Friday and Saturday, April 5 and 6, inside the Bob Ruud Community Center, where more than 100 quilts and two dozen other fabric-art entries were on display.

Hosted by the Shadow Mountain Quilters, the Pins and Needles Quilt Show kicked off on Friday, April 5 and continued through Saturday, April 6 with the theme “Quilting Through the Ages.”

Attendees were greeted with enthusiasm and encouraged to take their time perusing the many show entries, both quilt and non-quilt, so as to best ascertain which they would vote for in the Viewer’s Choice contests.

There were 108 different quilts included in the 2024 show, along with two dozen non-quilting items. With such variation and creativity, it wasn’t an easy task to decide which to vote for, either, but it was certainly one show-goers enjoyed as they made their way around the vibrant displays.

“The Quilt Show this year was a lot of fun and very rewarding for all,” Shadow Mountain Quilter Joyce Bowser, who headed up the show as chair for 2024, told the Pahrump Valley Times once all the excitement had come to a close.

Fellow quilter Joyce Higginbotham added, “The show was busy both days and everyone seemed to have a good time!”

In addition to the works of art of display, there were several activities for Quilt Show patrons to partake of, as well. Bed turning is always a popular part of the event, with quilts layered upon a bed and then displayed one by one. As they are shown, a narrator tells the stories behind each, some of which are emotional, some comedic, some simple and others steeped in history.

There were demonstrations, too, and vendors such as The Quilted Dragon, Shadow Mountain Boutique, The Quilt Mobile, Sister Rolls and 108 Quilt Backing, along with professional Quilt Appraiser Terri Holloway, who was on hand to educate attendees on the value of their personal quilts. Raffle baskets offered an additional aspect of excitement and the Opportunity Quilt, a 61-inch by 81-inch piece titled “Summer Village” was also up for grabs. This year, the lucky winner of the Opportunity Quilt was Sandra Reeves, a local resident and quilter herself.

“We would like to thank all of the volunteers who made this show possible,” Bowser added. “And last, but certainly not least, thank you to the community for all of their support!”

The Shadow Mountain Quilters are now readying for another big occasion for the club, its anniversary, and 2024 marks a major one. The Quilters will be celebrating 30 years together this May, a milestone the entire group is excited to commemorate.

“Starting with fewer than 10 quilters at the home of one of our members, the guild today has 125-plus members who quilt, crochet, knit, tat, embroider, weave, etcetera,” the group’s website details. “We meet at the Bob Ruud Community Center on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for sewing days. Members bring sewing machines to work on projects and others do handwork. On these days, our Hospitality Committee sets up coffee and snacks. Show and tell is always fun and inspiring. If you would like to join our group, we would love to have you. Come meet your creative neighbors!”

Those new to the group are able to attend up to two meetings without becoming an official member. The annual membership fee is $20 and a badge must be purchased upon joining.

For more information visit ShadowMountainQuilters.com.

Special Awards

The winners of the special awards for the 2024 Pins and Needles Quilt Show were: