News

Gaming win rises at the end of 2020

Staff Report
February 2, 2021 - 7:49 pm
 
Getty Images

Gaming win for Nye County casino properties stayed on a positive path to end 2020—a common result since casinos reopened earlier this year.

Gov. Steve Sisolak lifted restrictions on casinos due to the COVID-19 pandemic in June, though some restrictions remained in place, such as capacity limits, for things such as hotels and restaurants.

Gaming operators in Nye County saw a 1.5% increase in gaming win in December over the same month a year earlier. Gaming revenue was $5.013 million in December 2020.

Though the numbers increased on a monthly basis, the pandemic did affect the overall numbers over the last 12 months.

In Nye County, gaming operators saw a decrease of just under 15% for December and the previous 11 months, in comparison to the same 12-month period in 2019.

In December, Nye County gaming operators saw a loss of more than 24% in the counter, table and card game sector, while revenue from slot machines increased by 2.75% over the same period a year earlier.

Since gaming reopened in June, Nye County gaming operations have seen an increase each month as compared to 2019.

Due to the closure, on a comparison of the past 12 months for each month after the reopening, gaming revenue has been down roughly 15% in those periods.

On the state level, Nevada gaming operations saw a decrease of over 35% for the month of December in comparison to the same time a year earlier. The same loss was registered in comparison to the previous 12 months.

The loss in Clark County was even deeper for December, in comparison to the same month a year earlier.

According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board report, Clark County saw a loss of 39.30% in December, in comparison to December 2019.

The drop came from a more than 38% decrease from table, counter, and card games.

Clark also saw a nearly 40% decrease in its slots in December.

The comparison in December on the basis of the previous 12 months was just under a 37% decrease in gaming revenue.

