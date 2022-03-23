Gas prices surge 19 cents in a week

Average price of gas in Nye County was $4.97 on Tuesday

Brandon Ferguson pumps gas at Valero in Tonopah on March 16. The station was selling gas for $5.03 per gallon, a record high. (Charity Wessel/Pahrump Valley Times)

Gas prices in Nye County have spiked more than 30 percent in the past month, hitting new average highs daily over the past two weeks.

As of Tuesday morning, the average price of unleaded gasoline in the county was $4.97 per gallon, according to AAA. The price is up 19 cents from last Wednesday. Some stations in Nye County topped the $5 per gallon mark last week.

Statewide, Nevada had an average of $5.13 per gallon, a record, which was up 2 cents over Monday’s price, according to AAA.

Nevada has the second highest average gas price in the nation behind California’s $5.86 per gallon mark. Hawaii is third at $5.09 per gallon. The cheapest per gallon average in the U.S. is found in Kansas and Missouri where motorists are paying $3.76 per gallon.

The cheapest price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Pahrump on Tuesday was Horizon Market on Highway 160, according to GasBuddy.

Gas prices in Nevada continue to rise even as much of the rest of the country is seeing prices decrease.

The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas Tuesday was $4.24, down 1 cent from Monday and seven cents over the last week. The average is down 9 cents from the $4.33 all-time high national average hit on March 11.

