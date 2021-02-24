GBC alumnus heads back as school’s foundation director

Great Basin College has named an alumnus as the school’s new foundation director.

Geneil White, a 2010 graduate of Great Basin, is returning a decade after walking across the stage.

“I am eager about the prospect of cultivating GBC Alumni, community stakeholders, as well as working with the Foundation’s Board of Trustees to help allocate resources to benefit programs and ultimately the success of Great Basin College students,” White said about the opportunity.

White has worked in the nonprofit sector since graduating with her degree Bachelor of Arts in integrative and professional studies with a concentration in arts and humanities administration.

White’s most recent work was with the Death Valley Natural History Association, where she worked as the director of the nonprofit. She has also assisted with nonprofits in the Pahrump area and has had experience overseeing fundraising campaigns. White is a third-generation rural Nevadan and was born in Carson City.

“I am excited to have Geneil White join the Great Basin College team,” said Jennifer Sprout, Executive Director of Institutional Advancement and Communications.

“Her nonprofit experience is going to be a tremendous asset to the Foundation. I believe she will be the perfect fit for the position and the communities we serve.”