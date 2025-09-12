Get involved in your community committees

Nye County is currently accepting applications for several Pahrump advisory committees, with a deadline of Oct. 1. (Nye County)

The Nye County commissioners may be the decision-makers in the county but with such a vast and varied array of functions to carry out, they don’t do it alone. Advisory committees are a large part of the process and residents have the opportunity to get directly involved with their local government, with applications open for several committees.

“The Nye County Board of County Commissioners is now accepting applications for multiple advisory committee positions in the town of Pahrump,” the county announced last week. “These committees offer residents a chance to actively participate in shaping local community spaces. Each committee advises the board of county commissioners on specific issues, ranging from public lands use and arena operations to veteran memorial services and OHV Park improvements.”

Open positions include three members of the Pahrump Public Lands Advisory Committee, four members of the Pahrump Arena Advisory Committee, one member of the Pahrump Veterans Memorial Advisory Committee and one member of the Pahrump Off-Highway Vehicle Park Advisory Committee.

Applications are available at the Pahrump Town Office, 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive, Suite 100 or online at PahrumpNV.gov

Completed applications must be submitted in person or emailed to townoffice@PahrumpNV.gov no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 1. Late applications will not be accepted. Applications will be forwarded to the Nye County Commission, which makes the decision regarding committee appointments.

“Get involved, make a difference, apply today!” the county encourages.

Zombie lot working group seeks applicants

The concern surrounding what have come to be known as "zombie lots" has been building in recent months and the Nye County Water District is now taking on the issue with a brand-new working group that will focus specifically on providing a workable solution.

"The Nye County Water District is currently seeking qualified and engaged residents to serve on the newly established Undeveloped Lot Working Group," the water district announced. "This working group will assist in identifying and developing recommendations for addressing parcels commonly referred to as 'zombie lots' – undeveloped properties that pose long-term challenges for infrastructure, planning and water resource management."

"If you are interested in local land use issues, water sustainability and helping shape policy around these legacy parcels, we encourage you to apply," the district continued. "Help us tackle this important issue and be part of the solution."

Applications can be picked up at the Nye County Water District Office, 2340 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 6. The deadline to apply is Friday, Sept. 19.

For more information call 775-727-3487.