News

Get involved in your community committees

Nye County is currently accepting applications for several Pahrump advisory committees, with a deadline of Oct. 1. (Nye County)
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
September 12, 2025 - 4:35 am
 

The Nye County commissioners may be the decision-makers in the county but with such a vast and varied array of functions to carry out, they don’t do it alone. Advisory committees are a large part of the process and residents have the opportunity to get directly involved with their local government, with applications open for several committees.

“The Nye County Board of County Commissioners is now accepting applications for multiple advisory committee positions in the town of Pahrump,” the county announced last week. “These committees offer residents a chance to actively participate in shaping local community spaces. Each committee advises the board of county commissioners on specific issues, ranging from public lands use and arena operations to veteran memorial services and OHV Park improvements.”

Open positions include three members of the Pahrump Public Lands Advisory Committee, four members of the Pahrump Arena Advisory Committee, one member of the Pahrump Veterans Memorial Advisory Committee and one member of the Pahrump Off-Highway Vehicle Park Advisory Committee.

Applications are available at the Pahrump Town Office, 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive, Suite 100 or online at PahrumpNV.gov

Completed applications must be submitted in person or emailed to townoffice@PahrumpNV.gov no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 1. Late applications will not be accepted. Applications will be forwarded to the Nye County Commission, which makes the decision regarding committee appointments.

“Get involved, make a difference, apply today!” the county encourages.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

