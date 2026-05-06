Ginger L. Simpson seeks reelection as public administrator

If reelected to another term, the current public administrator wants to see cross county death notification law.

Incumbent Nye County Public Administrator Ginger L. Simpson is seeking reelection. “I am proud of the changes that I’ve made. I’m extremely proud of the way that the office is viewed now,” Simpson said. (Ginger L. Simpson for public administrator)

Incumbent Nye County Public Administrator Ginger L. Simpson is seeking reelection this year.

“I am proud of the changes that I’ve made. I’m extremely proud of the way that the office is viewed now,” Simpson told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Simpson is a Nye County native, who was born and raised in Pahrump.

“Pahrump is a good place to live … Nye County is a good place … I’m not still here because I’m stuck here. I’m here because I want to be here,” Simpson said about her hometown.

Simpson previously served as deputy public administrator from 2014 to 2016. Then in 2016, Simpson was appointed as public administrator after Robin Dorand-Rudolf resigned from the role. Simpson retained the seat in the 2018 election and then won reelection in 2022.

“I’m proud of the connections I’ve made. I’m proud of the families that I’ve helped,” Simpson emphasized.

When speaking about her reelection bid and the goal of continuing her work, Simpson said that advocating for legislation requiring notification of when someone dies outside of the county they’re from is also a top priority.

“There needs to be a law that says if somebody dies in a different county you need to notify the county they’re from,” Simpson explained.

Simpson gave the example of someone from Nye County being transported into Las Vegas for medical care. Further stating that if that Nye County resident passes away in a different county, Nye County isn’t informed and the public administrator then can’t step in to do their job as needed.

“Ten years of cleaning up the office, running it correctly, putting the policies in place, getting the deputies … We have this functioning thing that’s working and now we need to start working on the higher levels. It needs to be a law,” Simpson elaborated.

Simpson added that she hopes to work with state or federal lawmakers to have this policy created.

“It may be simple. It may be tiny to somebody, it is catastrophic to the people who die,” said the public administrator.

For more information about Simpson’s reelection bid, visit her campaign Facebook page under Ginger L. Simpson for Nye County Public Administrator.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com