Giving families a reason to grin

Each year, youth attending Smiles Across Pahrump can submiss essays and drawings of what a smile means to them and over the years, many heartwarming submissions have been seen. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Smiles Across Pahrump event chair Chanda Wieland encourages all valley youth to write a short essay or draw a picutre about what a smile means to them for a chance to win one of many awesome prizes at Smiles Across Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Bicycles are a great way to get youngsters outdoors, exercising and exploring their environment and Smiles Across Pahrump is seeking donations of bikes for its annual event, where kids will have a chance to win a new bike of their own. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Smiling can be infectious. It warms the heart, signals happiness, expresses friendliness - and if there was one thing that the late Butch Andre Harper loved more than any other, it was seeing people smile.

That’s why in 2010, Harper started what he coined “Smiles Across Pahrump”, an event with a mission of bringing families out for a day of technology-free fun where they could enjoy family-oriented games and activities, all at no charge. To put the emphasis of grinning at the forefront, Harper also decided to ask youngsters to write a short essay or draw a picture illustrating what a smile means to them. Each submission then earned the child a drawing ticket for one of many prizes, the most popular of which have always been bikes.

Harper passed away in 2015 but Smiles Across Pahrump did not die with him. The Kiwanis Club of the Pahrump Valley originally assumed the event, after which the Pahrump Moose Lodge #808 and its Women of the Moose took over. When the pandemic hit, the event was forced into a hiatus from 2020 to 2022 but it finally returned in 2023 and has been going strong since.

As the Moose Lodge gears up for another round of Smiles Across Pahrump, event chair Chanda Wieland is turning to the community for its help in making sure this year’s shindig is memorable for all.

“As dedicated members of our community, you understand the importance of empowering our youth and providing them with opportunities for growth and development. Today I am seeking your support for a special initiative that will directly impact the lives of children in our neighborhood,” Wieland announced.

“Our nonprofit organization, the Pahrump Moose Lodge with their Smiles Across Pahrump event, is committed to enhancing the well-being of local children,” Wieland detailed. “We believe that every child deserves access to safe and reliable transportation, which is why we have committed to the Smiles Across Pahrump campaign. Through this initiative, we aim to provide bicycles to children in the community, enabling them to commute to school, explore their surroundings and experience the joy of riding. We invite you to join us in making a difference. Generous donations will directly contribute to purchasing bicycles and other prizes for children in attendance.”

There are several ways that local businesses, organizations and individuals can help support the cause, from donations to dedicating time to the event.

“We need many volunteers the day of the event to help set up games, organize the children and keep the fun going,” Wieland explained. “If you are interested in being a volunteer or if you are participating in an organization that would like to volunteer their time and talents as a group to sponsor a game with free prizes for the children, please contact me.”

Bicycle donations are, of course, needed, particularly in sizes 16- and 18-inch wheels, along with hotdogs, buns, individual bags of chips and fresh fruits, along with any other goodies donors might wish to provide. Donations of items can be dropped off at the Moose Lodge, 1100 Second Street while monetary donations can be mailed to Smiles Across Pahrump, c/o Women of the Moose, P.O. Box 2552 Pahrump, NV 89048. Make checks payable to Women of the Moose and note Smiles Across Pahrump in the memo line. Monetary donations are needed by October 1 in order for the lodge to be ready for the event on October 5.

“Anything you can contribute will go a long way,” Wieland concluded. “Spread the word, share our campaign with your friends, family and colleagues, encourage them to support our cause and attend the event with their children!”

Smiles Across Pahrump is set for Friday, Oct. 5 beginning at 3 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Youngsters ages 17 and under can bring in their essay or drawing, depending on their age, for a chance at winning one of hopefully a plethora of prizes that will be up for grabs that afternoon.

For more information visit PahrumpMoose.weebly.com/smiles-across-pahrump.html or call Wieland at 616-902-0629.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com