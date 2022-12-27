56°F
weather icon Drizzle
Pahrump NV
News

Go inside this annual Pahrump Hanukkah party

By John Clausen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
December 27, 2022 - 12:10 pm
 
John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Marty Greenfield, owner of Marty Greenfield Jewelry next to Smith’s Food and Drug, hosted his annual menorah lighting ceremony on Thursday night, celebrating the fifth night of Hanukkah.

Greenfield and his fiancée Liz opened their home to about 25 members of the local and Las Vegas communities.

“This is the eighth year we’ve hosted this event,” Greenfield said.

The evening was highlighted by the traditional blessing and lighting of the menorah’s candles at sunset by Rabbi Levi Wilhelm from the Chabad Southwest Las Vegas.

Accompanying Rabbi Wilhelm were three Yeshiva boys, Orthodox Jewish rabbinical seminary students, dressed as dreidels (a four-sided spinning top game played during Hanukkah).

Traditional kosher food, songs, prayers and blessings were performed and enjoyed after the lighting ceremony.

Hanukkah is the eight-night Jewish celebration commemorating the cleansing and rededication of the second temple of Jerusalem after a successful Jewish revolt against occupying Greek-Syrian soldiers.

According to folklore, they required a holy light to burn in the temple at all times, but there was only enough oil for one night. The Miracle of the Light was it burned for eight nights.

Hanukkah was celebrated this year from Dec. 18 to Dec. 26.

John Clausen is a freelance journalist and photographer in Pahrump.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Late night fire destroys south-end home
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

One woman was transported by flight to University Medical Center after receiving severe burns following a structure fire along the 800 block of Janet Lane on Monday, Dec. 26.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Inflation is impacting everyone, including Valley Electric ...
DA urged to investigate after VEA hikes rates by 17%
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A 17% rate increase will begin Jan. 1. Valley Electric officials say inflation is to blame. Nye Commissioners have asked the district attorney to investigate a potential breach of “social contract.”

Screenshot Michele Fiore, who was recently appointed Pahrump justice of the peace for Departmen ...
Controversial bench appointee had endorsement from Trump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County commissioners arrived at their decision to appoint Michelle Fiore to the open justice of the peace seat following rounds of interviews and a unique scoring matrix.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Sleep in Heavenly Peace Holiday Fundraiser took place l ...
Holiday Fundraiser nets $7.1k to build beds for kids
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Nye County Chapter President Carmen Murzyn was nervous as the clock ticked down the moments until the group’s very first Holiday Fundraiser would begin. “Would it be a success?” she wondered.

A Bighorn Sheep snacks on green leaves in the Valley of Fire State Park on Tuesday, June 28, 20 ...
GPS collars helping to track habits of Death Valley’s bighorn sheep
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Diseases pose one of the largest threats to the survival of desert bighorn sheep, researchers say. There are fewer than 70,000 bighorn sheep in North America and about half of those live in Nevada and surrounding states. Their populations have fallen from around 2 million at their peak.

Santa made some early deliveries this year
Santa made some early deliveries this year
By John Clausen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office and the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program team up again to help make holidays specials for some local children.