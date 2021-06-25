78°F
GOED division assisted 39 Nevada companies

Staff Report
June 24, 2021 - 9:13 pm
 
Getty Images With GOED’s help, Nevada companies in manufacturing; information technology; professional, scientific, and technical services; agriculture and wholesale trade were able to make business connections in nearly two-dozen countries.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development International Trade Division used its U.S. Small Business Administration State Trade Expansion Program grant to help 39 Nevada companies during the past year.

“One of our main goals emerging from the pandemic is to assist the small business community as it plays an integral role in the state and global economy,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said. “Increased exporting through the SBA STEP grant helps Nevada businesses with productivity growth, supporting research and development and, most importantly, creating more jobs for Nevadans.”

Nevada is the first state in the nation this year to close its SBA State Trade Expansion Program grant. Through the STEP program, which is funded in part through a grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration, GOED’s International Division nearly doubled the number of Nevada companies it assisted from the previous year.

With GOED’s help, Nevada companies in manufacturing; information technology; professional, scientific, and technical services; agriculture and wholesale trade were able to make business connections in Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Peru, Poland, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and Vietnam.

“One in five jobs are supported by international trade in our state,” Sisolak said. “STEP funding opens many doors for small businesses in Nevada to the global marketplace.”

Nevada STEP clients had more than $13 million in export sales this past year. GOED’s International Division estimates that Nevada small businesses who participated in the program received a $50.40 return on every dollar received from the SBA STEP Grant.

Since 2012, GOED has received $1.7 million in competitive Federal STEP funding. Over the past four years GOED has been supporting 142 small businesses in their export promotion endeavors. Seventy-four out of 142 companies self-certified as disadvantaged small business communities. Since 2017, export sales of GOED-assisted companies have increased to more than $32 million.

The best results in GOED export assistance endeavors have been achieved during COVID-19. In October 2020, GOED successfully closed STEP 7, which marked the first time since 2011 that allocated funds were expended with 100% utilization rate because of increased demand for exporting resources. GOED consulted 21 businesses, which reported $7.8 million in export sales and created 268 jobs, significantly exceeding projected sales and return on investment.

Nevada’s Plan for Recovery and Resiliency underlines how exports help drive Nevada’s competitiveness and fuel innovation. Nevada has identified in its state plan a goal to support the export growth of “Made in Nevada” products that are grown, created, made or enhanced with materials that are more than 51% produced in Nevada and create export opportunities for new-to-export, rural, women-owned, veteran and minority-owned businesses.

More than 95% of the world’s consumers and more than 80% of the world’s purchasing power are located outside America’s borders. Customers in 191 countries and territories buy Nevada-made goods and services. In 2019, Nevada exported $9 billion in goods to foreign markets. In 2020, exports amounted to $10.35 billion in goods, and GOED’s International Division contributed to the growth in Nevada’s exports.

THE LATEST
Nye County unemployment falls in May
Staff Report

Unemployment rates in Nevada continued to fall in May, according to data released by the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on Tuesday.

Apprenticeship programs get $130 million in federal grants
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday announced the award of more than $130 million in grants to develop, modernize and diversify Registered Apprenticeship programs in 15 states and to establish Registered Apprenticeship Technical Assistance Centers of Excellence in three states and the District of Columbia to provide technical expertise and services and accelerate the expansion of Registered Apprenticeship programs.

State initiative launched to aid birthing hospitals
Staff Report

The Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health Section of the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health on Wednesday announced the kickoff of the Nevada Alliance for Innovation in Maternal Health, one of many statewide efforts to end preventable maternal mortality and severe maternal morbidity and comes on the heels of numerous legislative efforts to improve birth outcomes in Nevada.

StartUpNV lauds new law to encourage investment
Staff Report

StartUpNV, a nonprofit statewide incubator and accelerator for Nevada-based startup companies, staunchly supported the passage of SB9 to modernize Nevada’s private investment laws that were burdensome, confusing and an impediment to enticing investment in local startup companies.

Las Vegas tourism industry expected to surge back from pandemic plunge
By Eli Segall Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research predicts that visitor volume in Southern Nevada will climb 57 percent this year and 13.2 percent next year, following its 55.2 percent drop in 2020.

No injuries reported after head-on collision
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No serious injuries were reported following a head-on collision along Homestead Road just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning June 23.