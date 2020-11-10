Gold Star families, veterans get free access to federal lands

Veterans, Gold Star families and fifth-grade students can visit Death Valley National Park and many other federal lands for free, under a new Department of the Interior policy, and everyone is welcome to visit the park for free Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal Death Valley National Park reached 127 degrees on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

Beginning on Veterans Day, veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces and Gold Star families will have permanent free access to national parks and many other federal lands. A visitor may prove status as a veteran or a Gold Star dependent by presenting a Department of Defense identification Card, Veteran Health Identification Card, Veteran ID Card, or Veteran’s designation on a state-issued driver’s license or identification card.

Fifth-grade students and their families have free access to Death Valley National Park and many other federal lands from now through Aug. 31, 2021. The students must bring a voucher to get free entry, which is available at nps.gov/kids.

These new passes join existing reduced fee programs for fourth-grade students, seniors, current military members and dependents and persons with permanent disabilities. Information on these passes is available at nps.gov/planyourvisit/passes.htm