Gold Star families, veterans get free access to federal lands

Staff Report
November 10, 2020 - 1:51 pm
 

Veterans, Gold Star families and fifth-grade students can visit Death Valley National Park and many other federal lands for free, under a new Department of the Interior policy, and everyone is welcome to visit the park for free Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day.

Beginning on Veterans Day, veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces and Gold Star families will have permanent free access to national parks and many other federal lands. A visitor may prove status as a veteran or a Gold Star dependent by presenting a Department of Defense identification Card, Veteran Health Identification Card, Veteran ID Card, or Veteran’s designation on a state-issued driver’s license or identification card.

Fifth-grade students and their families have free access to Death Valley National Park and many other federal lands from now through Aug. 31, 2021. The students must bring a voucher to get free entry, which is available at nps.gov/kids.

These new passes join existing reduced fee programs for fourth-grade students, seniors, current military members and dependents and persons with permanent disabilities. Information on these passes is available at nps.gov/planyourvisit/passes.htm

THE LATEST
Getty Images Yellow Pine Solar, LLC applied for a right of way on public land to construct, op ...
BLM approves Yellow Pine Solar Project near Pahrump
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Bureau of Land Management announced the approval of the Yellow Pine Solar Project, a 3,000-acre installation proposed 10 miles southeast of Pahrump.

Las Vegas Review-Journal/File If a VEA member wants a solar system, they would have to contact ...
Valley Electric Association moves on solar
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Valley Electric Association, recently introduced SolPower, a full-service solar company that will serve members who choose to install solar panels, according to the cooperative’s website.

Getty Images The virtual summit will take place Jan. 12-14, 2021.
Health agencies offer virtual vaping, cannabis summmit
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and Division of Public and Behavioral Health, in partnership with the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, is hosting a three-day virtual summit to identify Nevada’s priorities and strategies related to legal adult use, public safety, regulation, prevention, treatment and oversight of cannabis and vaping products.

Getty Images The survey feedback will help the department prioritize maintenance of existing h ...
NDOT seeking feedback on highway maintenance
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Transportation is soliciting public feedback regarding statewide highway maintenance through Nov. 18.

Getty Images/iStockphoto As the study continues, the final vaccine efficacy percentage might va ...
Pfizer, BioNTech reach COVID vaccine milestone
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Pfizer Inc. and German firm BioNTech SE today announced their mRNA-based vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, against SARS-CoV-2 has demonstrated evidence of efficacy against COVID-19 in participants without prior evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection, based on the first interim efficacy analysis conducted on Nov. 8 by an external, independent data monitoring committee from the Phase 3 clinical study.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Diamond HMA on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, near Eureka, ...
BLM preparing for horse gather in Fish Creek HMA
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management Mount Lewis Field Office will begin a wild horse gather on or about Nov. 16 on the Fish Creek Herd Management Area near Eureka. Gather operations will be conducted using the helicopter-assisted method.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Regular UI claims continue to fall, PUA claims still high
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced that for the week ending Oct. 31, initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 8,158, down 878 claims or 9.7%, compared to last week’s total of 9,036 claims.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Petrack Park in Pahrump on list for Nevada Commission of Tou ...
Travel Nevada awards grants with CARES funds
Staff Report

A mural project in Pahrump’s Petrack Park was among the grant recipients as the Nevada Commission on Tourism on Wednesday, Nov. 4 approved $1.65 million in COVID-19 Rural Recovery Grants to Nevada tourism agencies and $44,921 in grant funding for a separate program, the Volunteer Impact Program.