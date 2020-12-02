45°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Golden CEO says financial report shows strong trends

Staff Report
December 1, 2020 - 5:22 pm
 
Golden Gaming Golden reported 2020 third quarter revenues of $205.4 million compared to $243.3 ...
Golden Gaming Golden reported 2020 third quarter revenues of $205.4 million compared to $243.3 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Golden Entertainment, Inc. earlier this month reported financial results for the third quarter, which ended Sept. 30.

“Our financial performance quickly recovered from the impact of the mandated shutdowns in March reflecting the benefit of our diversified portfolio of local and regional gaming operations as well as adjustments we made to managing the business,” said Golden Chairman and CEO Blake Sartini. “Our third quarter results demonstrate the continued strong operating trends at most of our properties since reopening as we generated the highest third quarter Adjusted EBITDA in the company’s history.”

Golden reported 2020 third quarter revenues of $205.4 million compared to $243.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $7.0 million, or a loss of $0.25 per share, compared to a net loss of $9.4 million, or $0.34 per share, in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $45.4 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $43.1 million for the third quarter of 2019.

“Third quarter financial performance was led by our Las Vegas locals’ casinos, which achieved double-digit revenue growth and collectively doubled their adjusted EBITDA contribution compared to the same period last year,” Sartini said. “Strong performance also continued at our Laughlin and Pahrump casinos, which increased adjusted EBITDA by 8% and 40%, respectively, for the third quarter compared to the prior year. Our Maryland property also demonstrated meaningful improvement with third quarter adjusted EBITDA increasing 27% compared to the prior year.

“For our total casino operations including The STRAT, our focus on continued expense management drove an adjusted EBITDA margin improvement of approximately 1,000 basis points year over year to over 37% in the third quarter.”

Golden Entertainment owns several properties across Southern Nevada and in Pahrump, including the Pahrump Nugget and others. The company also has a gaming property in Maryland and has holdings in Montana, along with being licensed in Illinois and Pennsylvania to operate video gaming terminals.

According to Golden Entertainment’s website, it’s the largest distributed gaming operator in the U.S.., where the company operates over 10,500 gaming devices in Nevada and Montana with future plans to expand into Pennsylvania and Illinois.

Casino revenues were $135.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $155.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. Casino adjusted EBITDA was $50.5 million compared to $42.2 million in the third quarter of 2019.

“Our Montana distributed gaming business also continued to grow revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, while our distributed gaming business in Nevada was challenged from the mandated reclosure of bar areas from July 10 to Sept. 20,” Sartini said. “We have since reopened bar areas at all of our tavern locations and have seen more normalized operating trends across our portfolio.”

Distributed gaming revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $69.9 million compared to $88.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. Distributed gaming adjusted EBITDA was $4.7 million compared to $11.4 million in the third quarter of 2019.

“Even as The STRAT continues to improve and our Nevada bar areas were closed for most of the quarter, consolidated adjusted EBITDA increased 5.5% over the prior year to $45.4 million,” Sartini added. “In addition, third quarter total company adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 440 basis points on lower revenues reflecting reduced labor and marketing expenses at our properties.

“Also, during the third quarter we repaid the remaining $10 million drawn on the company’s $200 million revolving credit facility which remains available to us for future liquidity needs. Looking forward, we are focused on sustaining financial performance, cash generation and reducing leverage to position us for future opportunities.”

As of Sept. 30, Golden had cash and cash equivalents of $100.4 million. Total debt was approximately $1.2 billion, consisting primarily of $772 million outstanding under the company’s existing credit facilities and $375 million of senior unsecured notes. There are no outstanding borrowings under the company’s $200 million revolving credit facility.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Brian Adair
Robbery suspect located, arrested
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies have located and arrested a local man who allegedly pilfered merchandise from a local business.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Holding a Thanksgiving dinner package, D&J Electrical Servic ...
DJ Electrical Services provides holiday cheer
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Thanks to a local family-owned business, approximately 20 families enjoyed a full Thanksgiving dinner.

Getty Images The 500-megawatt Rough Hat Nye County Solar Project is planned near the border of ...
A new solar project is proposed for Nye County
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Rough Hat Nye County Solar Project is a 500-megawatt alternating-current photovoltaic solar electric generation facility that is proposed by Candela Renewables. The project would be located on approximately 3,400 acres of public land in Nye County on the border with Clark County southeast of Pahrump, according to a filing with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times/file
Compliance rate over 90% in Northern and Southern Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Compliance rates with the state’s health mandates, on follow-up visits, edged lower during Thanksgiving week in Southern Nevada, though rates have remained over 90% since the Division of Industrial Relations Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration began conducting on-site visits.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Las Vegas, Reno show modest gains in jobs
Staff Report

Nevada added back 3,600 jobs since September, according to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s October 2020 economic report.

Getty Images According to a recent national survey by Deloitte, 57% of consumers felt anxious a ...
Nevada retailers adjust to different holiday season
Staff Report

The holiday shopping season in Nevada has been tempered by a double-digit unemployment rate, ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and uncertainty about the state’s short-term economic outlook. Given the economic environment and ongoing public health restrictions, the Retail Association of Nevada projects holiday consumer sales at brick-and-mortar locations to decline between 3% and 8% compared to last year, with online sales expected to help fill in the gap.

Photo courtesy of Nye County Search and Rescue Members of Southern Nye County Search and Rescue ...
Annual KNYE FM food drive deemed a ‘success’
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Thanks to the efforts of KNYE 95.1 FM station owner Karen Jackson, this month’s annual food drive exceeded her expectations.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Angelica Pulido-Hull, Wells Fargo Southern Nevada Branch B ...
Adapting to change: Two considerations for Southern Nevada Hispanic business owners
By Angelica Pulido-Hull Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

While The COVID-19 pandemic has created many difficulties for small business owners in Southern Nevada, the Wells Fargo/Gallup Small Business Index survey in June revealed that 76% Hispanic business owners view the future as brighter than one might think even despite these difficulties. Sixty-three percent said their financial situation over that same time frame would be somewhat or very good, and 74% said that would apply 12 months from now. Yet recent estimates have said that almost 100,000 small businesses have closed since the pandemic began. In addition, the index indicates that a number of challenges are affecting diverse-owned businesses disproportionately.

Sisolak certifies state’s electors for Biden, Harris
Sisolak certifies state’s electors for Biden, Harris
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday, Nov. 25 signed the certificate of ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, as required by federal law.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Since 1955, Nevada has received 18 presidential disaster d ...
Disaster-filled year left Red Cross needing help
Staff Report

Facing a relentless disaster season, families in the U.S. have spent more nights in emergency lodging in 2020 than in any other year over the past decade.