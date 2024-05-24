Got the best tacos in town? How to enter Pahrump Taco Fest 2024

Tastebuds are set to be dancing in delight as the Pahrump Taco Fest makes its much-anticipated return to the valley. There is still time for competitors to sign up for a chance at the coveted title of best tacos in town.

And while the tempting tastings that will be offered are undoubtedly a focus of Taco Fest, the event’s true purpose is to raise funding for local community causes.

“This year, funds from Taco Fest are benefiting the 25th Annual Pahrump Intertribal Social Powwow, held by Paula Elefante and the Powwow Committee, along with the Rosemary Clarke Middle School and Pahrump Valley High School cheerleaders, who Alicia Lewis recommended to Taco Fest as a recipient,” Taco Fest founder Deanna O’Donnell told the Pahrump Valley Times.

“It’s a fun, exciting competition with vendors, food and music that gives back 100% of its profits to the community,” she continued. “The Pahrump Powwow is such an important event in our town and our student athletes need your support to continue to do well and prosper. We are asking everyone, whether it’s an individual, organization, family or business, to join us for an awesome day.”

With 2024 a political year, O’Donnell said she was hoping to see Nye County’s candidates out in force to show their support. Nye County Commission District 2 candidate Salli Kerr has signed up to be one of the taco contenders. Pahrump Justice of the Peace Michelle Fiore, who is running to hold on to the seat she was appointed to, will be acting as a Taco Fest judge, alongside judges Kim Wanker and Robert Lane, KNYE Radio’s Karen Jackson and Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill. Nye County Commission District 2 candidate Dan Blackstone is also taking part with a political booth and O’Donnell is hopeful that more candidates will jump on board in the next few days.

“We want to see our candidates putting their tacos where their mouth is!” O’Donnell good-naturedly challenged. “Candidates can get a political booth or sponsor Taco Fest with a sign or a banner, it’s just $50 for a small sign or $100 for a large sign. Or better yet, make tacos - compete! It’s just $25 for a competition entry fee and $25 for a health permit.”

There will be plenty of vendors on site next Saturday, too, with O’Donnell listing off an array of booths for Taco Fest patrons to expect.

“We’re excited to have so many vendors participating this year,” she enthused. “All of your favorites, including PDOP and their train, cotton candy, caramel corn, RNG Farms is bringing some baked goods, we have some special crafters. The Rotary Club is having lemonade, the Kiwanis Club is making tacos and having a vendor booth, the Wine Down is having some delicious smoothies. There’s so much to do and see and the Calvada Eye has so much shade, it’s a great place to relax. We invite everyone to bring a chair and enjoy the day.”

There is also entertainment on tap, with George Gholson donating his time as DJ and his family’s band, Perception, set to perform. O’Donnell is seeking performers from the Hispanic community to take part as well.

The Pahrump Taco Fest is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 at the Calvada Eye, 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive.

Contest applications and instructions for obtaining the required health permit are pinned to the top of the Pahrump Taco Fest Facebook page. Applications can also be picked up and dropped off at Pahrump Print Solutions Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information call 775-299-9992 or email dvainin@att.net

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com