Governor announces hundreds of millions for broadband expansion

In a technically-driven society that relies heavily on the ability to access the internet, it can be difficult to thrive without high-speed broadband. The Silver State has been striving to extend high-speed access to all of its residents, even in the most remote parts of the state, through its High-Speed Nevada Initiative and that endeavor is now entering its third phase, with hundreds of millions of dollars in funding earmarked to support it.

“Gov. Joe Lombardo today announced the submission of Nevada’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Final Proposal to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration for formal approval,” the Nevada Governor’s Office detailed in a Sept. 15 news release. “Combined with previous broadband investments through the State Fiscal Recovery Fund and Capital Projects Fund, Nevada will deliver reliable high-speed internet to nearly 50,000 unserved and underserved homes, businesses and community institutions statewide.”

To determine which broadband companies will receive funds once the final BEAD proposal is approved, the governor’s Office of Science, Technology and Innovation utilized a competitive bidding process.

“Over the past 13 months, the governor’s office of Science, Innovation and Technology led multiple open and competitive bidding rounds to award funds. More than 2,700 applications were submitted by 21 providers, resulting in a competitive process that drove down costs and maximized taxpayer value,” the office detailed.

The BEAD awards total more than $174 million while previously allotted State Fiscal Recovery Funds came to over $99 million. Combined with the state’s Capital Projects Funds dollars put toward the initiative, the state is investing $327 million in broadband infrastructure in phase III.

Pahrump-based utility cooperative Valley Electric Association, which operates Valley Broadband, was one of the awardees listed for BEAD funding and is set to receive just over $3.89 million to expand its internet service offerings.

Additional awardees of BEAD funding, which are still pending NTIA approval, include Amazon Kuiper Commerical Services, Anthem Broadband Nevada, AT&T, Beehive Broadband, Commnet of Nevada LLC, Cox Communications, Digital Technology Solutions Inc. doing business as DTS Fiber, E4 Connect, Filer Mutual Telephone Company doing business as Truleap Technologies, Moapa Valley Telephone Company, Reno Sparks Indian Colony, Rural Telephone Company, Satview Broadband Ltd., SkyFiber Internet, Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Stimulus Technologies of Nevada LLC and WeLink Communications Inc.

“Connecting every Nevadan to reliable, high-speed internet has been one of my top priorities since day one, and today we are delivering on that promise,” Lombardo stated. “By making smart, targeted investments, we are ensuring that every family, every student and every business has the tools to thrive in the 21st century. This is about keeping our word to Nevadans and building a stronger, more connected future for our state.”

“This plan ensures that every Nevadan, no matter where they live, will finally have access to reliable high-speed internet,” OSIT Director Brian Mitchell added. “Broadband is essential for economic development, public safety, work, education, health care and opportunity. The investments we’re making today will pay dividends for decades, helping families, businesses and entire communities thrive while ensuring taxpayer dollars are used wisely.”

Phase III of the High-Speed Initiative will target unserved and underserved locations in the state using a mix of technologies, including fiber-optic, hybrid fiber-coax, licensed fixed wireless and satellite broadband. NTIA approval of the state’s final BEAD proposal is expected by the end of 2025. Construction associated with BEAD is expected to take place over the course of the next four years.

For more information, including a list of awardees and amounts, visit OSIT.nv.gov

