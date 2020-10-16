63°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Governor’s office completes quarantine, no new positives

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
October 16, 2020 - 8:47 am
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office announced Thursday that no staff members who came into contact with the positive case in the office tested positive for COVID-19 upon the conclusion of the full 14-day quarantine period.

All staff who work in the governor’s Capitol office and might have come into contact with the confirmed positive team member were only permitted to return to the office Thursday after the full quarantine period was completed and upon receiving a negative test result via a diagnostic test, following the recommendations of public health officials. All staff have tested negative and have returned to the governor’s offices starting today.

“I want to thank Caleb Cage for his vigilance in the office and his willingness to share his experience with COVID-19,” Sisolak said. “I am grateful he is feeling better, and no other positive cases were identified in the office. This good news is truly a testament to the public health protocols and mitigation measures that have been strictly followed by my team.

“Despite having a confirmed positive case in the office, further spread was prevented thanks to face coverings being worn at all times, regular hand washing and physical distancing. Our positive case is proof that we cannot eradicate this virus without a vaccine, but a prevention of further spread in the office is proof that mitigation measures work.”

Out of an abundance of caution, the governor received a COVID-19 test last week and received a negative result. The governor will be tested regularly going forward, and if a positive result is ever returned on a diagnostic test, it will be reported to the public.

The governor’s office has followed all public health and safety protocols including temperature checks, wearing face coverings, social distancing and strict hygiene procedures. The office undergoes regular cleaning.

In the event that another staff member of the governor’s office returns a positive diagnostic test for COVID-19 in the future, the office will inform the public but will not disclose the identity of the staff member unless the staff member makes the personal decision to share their health information.

Staff members who test positive for COVID-19 in the future will continue to participate in all public health protocols, including disease investigation interviews, so subsequent contact tracing can occur quickly.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The rights of voters in Nevada are outlined in Nevada Revise ...
Nevadans to consider five ballot questions – Part two
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Times is presenting a series detailing each of the five statewide ballot questions that voters will be tasked with deciding this November.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Over the summer of 2020, numerous heat records were broken ...
Heat records set in Death Valley this summer
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

In terms of summer heat, Death Valley National Park broke numerous heat records for 2020.

Las Vegas Review-Journal-file photo Physicists from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas make a ...
Discovery by UNLV physicist could have far-reaching effect
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Physicists from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and the University of Rochester have made a breakthrough in the long sought-after quest for a room-temperature superconductor, what they call the “holy grail” of energy efficiency.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Remote Area Medical returned to the Pahrump Valley for the f ...
The gift of health care – Nearly 400 served at fifth annual RAM clinic in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For some, it may not seem like much – an eye exam, a dental extraction, a women’s health exam, but for some, these services are often out of reach, coming at too high a cost to be borne. So when they are made available free of charge, it’s a blessing that can draw the greatest sense of gratitude.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty Seniors, Inc. has received a $2,000 ...
Bank backs Beatty seniors
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Beatty Seniors, Inc. has received a $2,000 grant from American First National Bank to help the recently formed nonprofit fulfill its mission of serving Beatty’s senior citizens.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal An area food drive begins tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 17 at ...
Area food drive gets underway on Saturday
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

An area food drive kicks off tomorrow at Walmart. The event is sponsored by Pahrump’s Quality Signs and Designs, KPVM-TV 25 and Ace Country Radio.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times A groundbreaking ceremony for the new GravityLine pro ...
Energy storage project breaks ground in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A project nearly a full decade in the making, ARES Nevada LLC has finally moved the first shovelful of dirt to kick off construction of its brand new energy storage project, the ARES GravityLine, located right here in the Pahrump Valley, with an official groundbreaking ceremony hosted on Thursday, Oct. 8 in honor of the occasion.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A visual rendering of the exterior of the new animal shelte ...
Nye County awards $3.9 million contract for new animal shelter
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After many years of demand from the local community and repeated discussions at the commission level, Nye County is finally prepared to do away with a decades-old, deteriorating facility and move forward on the construction of a brand new animal shelter in the Pahrump Valley.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Statewide Ballot Question 6 focuses on increasing th ...
Nevadans to consider five ballot questions – Part five
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Times is presenting a series detailing each of the five statewide ballot questions that voters will be tasked with deciding this November.