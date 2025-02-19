Grab your tickets to the Dawg House Rescuers Murder Mystery Dinner

Dawg House Rescuers of Pahrump As of the first week of January, Dawg House Rescuers had helped microchip 189 dogs and facilitated spay and neutering services for 60, while 11 adoptions had been completed, all numbers that continue to rise as the nonprofit forges forth. However, funding is a continuous struggle and the upcoming mystery dinner fundraiser is hoped to bring in revenue that can be funneled into its efforts.

Dawg House Rescuers of Pahrump There will be plenty of conspiracy and subterfuge as Dawg House Rescuers hosts its next fundraiser, a dinner in which participants can take part as characters in a mysterious story.

Residents with a soft-spot for four-legged friends and a love for all things mystery can combine the two next week as Dawg House Rescuers of Pahrump hosts its Mardi Gras Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, a fundraiser geared toward generating cash for the nonprofit as well as lots of fun for participants.

The event will feature a meal catered by Jimmy Johns but the real attraction of the evening will be the chance to masquerade as an actor in a mysterious production that will leave diners guessing “Who dun it?” until the very last moment. If readers want to snag a seat, though, they will need to do so quickly as ticket sales end today, Wednesday, Feb. 19.

“Once you purchase your ticket, email your receipt to Vaiori@yahoo.com with ‘Mystery’ in the subject line,” Valerie Lori, co-founder of Dawg House Rescuers, directed attendees. “You will then be assigned a character, for all who want to participate, and given your instructions. This requires no formal acting skills, just fun and entertainment. If you really want to get into character, costumes are preferred but not required. Let’s have a great, fun evening and help save some fur babies in the process!”

Lori and her fellow rescue founders started Dawg House Rescuers in 2023 after connecting with one another as they separately conducted searches for missing dogs in the area. Reunification of pets and their families was the start but it’s not the end for Dawg House Rescuers, however, as the nonprofit has branched out into some other crucial services.

“Rebecca, our co-founder and I truly believed we had a different calling, something that would be more permanent as a helpful solution,” Lori told the Pahrump Valley Times. “So, we started out doing microchipping clinics at Tractor Supply once a month and that’s been going well. We also started offering discounted spay and neutering – I was able to negotiate with a vet in Las Vegas and Rebecca, our energizer bunny, she uses her days off to donate her time to pick up the dogs in the morning take them to the vet in the morning, pick up the dog when it’s ready and bring it home and the service includes all vaccines and a microchip, as well as a cone and post-surgery meds.”

Members of the local Pahrump Theater Company have joined in the cause, as well, adding their expertise to what is sure to be a night of investigative fun and Lori noted that the event is great for attendees of all ages.

Proceeds from the upcoming murder mystery dinner will go toward helping Dawg House Rescuers continue its mission of assisting with rescues, reuniting pets with their families, aiding pet-owners in spay/neuter services and ongoing microchipping efforts. Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased via donation at linktr.ee/dhrop

The Mardi Gras Murder Mystery Dinner Theater is set for 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Pahrump Nugget Events Center. For more information visit Dawg House Rescuers of Pahrump on Facebook, call 775-505-5018 or email DawgHouseRescue@outlook.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com