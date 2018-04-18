Grant program assist rural areas

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for grants to use broadband e-connectivity to improve access to health care and educational services in rural communities.

The USDA is awarding grants ranging from $50,000 to $500,000 under the Distance Learning and Telemedicine (DLT) program.

Grants can finance projects such as those to provide job training, academic instruction or access to specialized medical care.

The Distance Learning and Telemedicine program helps rural communities use the unique capabilities of telecommunications to connect to each other and to the world, overcoming the effects of remoteness and low population density.

For example, this program can link teachers and medical service providers in one area to students and patients in another.

