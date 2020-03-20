Great Basin College switched to online classes

Great Basin College announced on Tuesday, March 17 that effective the following day, it would be moving to “alternate operations” with limited public access, all in the name of helping stem the rapid spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

Originally, Great Basin College put out an announcement stating that it would continue to operate in-person classes as normal but less than 24 hours later, that position had changed.

“In response to the growing health concerns of COVID-19, Great Basin College moves to online instruction,” a news release from the academic institution reads. “GBC personnel will continue to offer services to students. Great Basin College continues to monitor the CDC recommendations and will keep our students and faculty staff updated. For additional information please visit www.gbcnv.edu or www.cdc.gov.”

The news release provided a breakdown of the appropriate contact numbers for each department within the college.

The Academic Success Center can be reached at 775-753-2144 or ping.wang@gbcnv.edu

The Admission Advising and Career Center can be reached at 775-753-2180 or advisor@gbcnv.edu

Admissions and records can be reached at 775-753-2102 or admissions@gbcnv.edu

The financial aid department can be reached at 775-753-2259 or financial-aid@gbcnv.edu

The controller’s office can be reached at 775-753-2110. Student-related questions for this department can be directed to student-accounts@gbcnv.edu. Accounts payable and other accounting related questions can be directed to controller@gbcnv.edu

For veteran affairs call 775-753-2310 or email gbc.vrc@gbcnv.edu

Campus security can be reached at 775-934-4923.

Human resources is available at 775-753-2017 or hr-employment@gbcnv.edu

There have been multiple reports of colleges and universities around the state planning to or even already beginning a transition to remote learning and online learning models in the face of coronavirus, including the University of Nevada Las Vegas and the College of Southern Nevada. The University of Nevada Reno has implemented “alternative operations in a number of key areas,” according to its website and the Nevada System of Higher Education has issued a statement asking colleges and universities in the Silver State to prepare for a switch to remote and virtual learning by April 3.

In addition, all K-12 schools, including public, private and charter schools, have been ordered to close their doors by Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. K-12 Schools will remain closed until at least April 6.

