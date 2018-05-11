Great Basin to award 41 certificates, degrees in Pahrump

The Great Basin College in Pahrump will host its very own commencement ceremony Saturday, May 12 at the Valley Electric Conference Center at 12 p.m.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A total of 41 degrees and certificates will be awarded to students located in Pahrump, Great Basin College announced.

Awards include 27 associate degrees, five bachelor’s degrees, and seven certificates. Two Alternative Route to Licensure education graduates are also among those who will be recognized Saturday.

The commencement speech will be delivered by Pahrump local Dr. Tom Waters.

GBC President Joyce Helens will attend the commencement ceremony, along with Vice President for Student and Academic Affairs Lynn Mahlberg, Dean of Health Sciences and Human Services Amber Donnelli and Dean of Arts and Science Tom Reagan.

The Pahrump campus will also celebrate its Associate of Applied Science nursing graduates at 5 p.m. today, May 11, for the AAS Nursing Pinning at the Valley Electric Conference Center.