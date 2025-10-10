GriefShare to honor one of its own

The group’s next Celebration of Life is planned in remembrance of a longtime group facilitator.

The GriefShare Chapter hosted at Central Valley Baptist Church holds weekly sessions on Mondays and Saturdays, offering residents a place to turn to when they are struggling to cope with the loss of a loved one. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The late Tony (Lambardi) Laquidara clasped hands with fellow GriefShare founder members in a visual representation of the support offered by the organization following an interview with the Times in 2020. Laquidara's memory will be honored at the next GriefShare Celebration of Life, set for Oct. 18. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Longtime GriefShare facilitator Tony (Lambardi) Laquidara passed away this summer at the age of 81 and his fellow GriefShare members are preparing to honor his memory during the organization’s next Celebration of Life, set for next Saturday.

GriefShare is an international support group that offers a multi-faceted approach to the grieving process, bringing together people who have experienced loss to help others through their journey from mourning to joy.

The GriefShare chapter hosted at Central Valley Baptist Church was started in 2016 by the late Pete Giordano and Laquidara found his way to the group after spotting information about it in the Pahrump Valley Times. It was a turning point in Laquidara’s life, who later recounted in a 2020 Times’ interview the struggles he had faced following the deaths of his wife, son and daughter, all within less than a year’s time.

“This format, the videos, the talking, the workbook, helps people beyond anybody’s thinking,” Laquidara said in that interview. “Because when you lose somebody, a loved one, a spouse, a child, a grandparent, it’s like losing a part of you. And the only people who can understand, literally understand, are those who have lost someone… All of the facilitators at GriefShare understand, because they have been there.”

It wasn’t long after this that Laquidara became a facilitator, stepping into a leadership role with the Central Valley Baptist Chapter following Giordano’s death in March, 2020 and he continued to work closely with the group until his passing on July 17.

For those who didn’t know him, Laquidara could sometimes come across as gruff and blunt, with a straightforward nature often found in those who grew up in the Brooklyn, New York area. But he was also full of humor and never one to shy away from an emotional discussion.

This reporter’s many interactions with Laquidara over the years were highlighted by gentle ribbing and playful back-and-forth but Laquidara always incorporated the importance of acknowledging and accepting the feelings that come with life, too — both the good and the bad.

One of his deepest desires as a facilitator for the group was to draw more men into the GriefShare community, where they can express themselves without fear of judgement and among those who truly understand the pain of losing a loved one.

“Our Celebration of Life on Saturday, Oct. 18 will be a Remembrance for Tony L.,” Central Valley Baptist GriefShare Chapter Leader Marcia Savage detailed. “All alumni are welcome to bring and share memories of our beloved Tony.”

The Celebration of Life is set for 1 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 18 at Central Valley Baptist Church, 3170 S. Blagg Road.

For more information contact Savage at 775-513-4482.

GriefShare entering its next cycle

GriefShare is a nondenominational support group that welcomes members of all faiths who have experienced the loss of a loved one.

The next 13-week cycle of GriefShare at Central Valley Baptist Church will begin this month with orientation and sign-up on Monday, Oct. 13 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Each week will feature the same session twice, once on a Monday and again on the following Saturday, to allow residents to fit whichever day works best into their schedule. The first session of the next cycle will take place Monday, Oct. 20 from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. and will continue weekly until complete.

However, all GriefShare sessions are stand-alone, meaning residents can join the group at any point in the cycle and catch up on any missed sessions in the next.

For those who have lost their life partner, a special session of Loss of a Spouse is also slated for tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 11 from 1 to 3 p.m.

All meetings take place at the Central Valley Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 3170 S. Blagg Road.

For more information visit GriefShare.org