News

Ground turkey products recalled

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 19, 2021 - 5:19 pm
 
USDA website USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas.

Butterball, LLC, a Mount Olive, N.C. establishment, is recalling approximately 14,107 pounds of ground turkey products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically blue plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recall was announced last week, according to the agency.

The ground turkey items were produced on Sept. 28, of this year.

The products being recalled are 2.5-lb. trays containing “Farm to Family Butterball all-natural ground turkey” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, and time stamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging.

Additionally, 3-lb. trays containing “Kroger ground turkey with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, and time stamps from 2314 through 2351 are printed on the packaging.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-7345” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Those items were shipped to retail locations nationwide, according to the agency.

In Pahrump, Kroger operates under Smith’s Food and Drug located at 601 South Highway 160.

According to the FSIS announcement, the problem was discovered when FSIS and the stores received consumer complaints reporting pieces of blue plastic embedded in raw ground turkey produced by EST. P-7345.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries due to the consumption of the products.

Those who are concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider, the agency stated.

“FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ freezers and, or refrigerators,” the announcement noted. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

The FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Who to contact

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Butterball Consumer Hotline at 800-288-8372.

Consumers with food safety questions can also call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854, or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. eastern time Monday through Friday.

Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online electronic consumer complaint monitoring system can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

