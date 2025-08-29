Gun-involved domestic disturbance results in one arrest

On Wednesday, Aug. 13, at approximately 10:23 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a report of domestic disturbance.

The reporting party, a woman, claimed her partner, a man, pointed a firearm at her. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report did not identify the pair’s exact relationship status.

In the 911 call, the woman advised that a four-year-old and nine-year-old were present at the residence. She said the man stayed in their bedroom and later left the house.

When the deputy and other units arrived, they set up outside the house and used their public address system to communicate with the man.

At first the man was hesitant about exiting the home but spoke with authorities through a window. After a short conversation with police, the man exited the house without incident.

The residence was secured by police and the two children were found unharmed. All of the home’s occupants declined medical attention.

Statements were taken from the man and the woman.

The male suspect told police that he and the woman had been together for seven years and share one child. The man claimed their arguments had never become physical, even though they had been fighting routinely.

The man said their recent fights have been over his use of pornography and masturbation, to which the woman objects. He told police this fight started because the woman suspected him of using dating websites and his continued use of pornography.

The man admitted to owning a fireman. He told the deputy that the gun was stored on a shelf above the bed.

The suspect claimed he never touched the gun or pointed it at the woman during the fight. He stated he last touched the firearm months ago, to clean it. He also told police he was previously arrested in Las Vegas for domestic violence about seven years ago but claimed the case was dismissed.

In her statement, the woman says she was in the bathroom and the man was in the bedroom, standing near the bed during the argument. She told police that she heard the sound of a gun’s slide being racked.

She turned on the light and said the man was pointing the firearm at her stomach, while telling her to leave the bedroom. She told police the man left the home and then she locked herself in the bedroom.

The man consented to have the gun retrieved by police. When the deputy entered the bedroom, he found a bullet on the floor at the end of the bed. The deputy recovered a semi-automatic 9mm pistol in the room.

According to the Declaration of Probable Cause, based on the statements and evidence found, the man was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

The suspect was transported to the Nye County Detention Center to be booked on his charge.

