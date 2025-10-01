Gun reported at RCMS, resolved safely

On Monday, Sept. 29, Rosemary Clarke Middle School Principal April Sutton reported on a safety incident that occurred at at the school, assuring the community that the situation was resolved without harm to students or staff.

Sutton indicated it was reported that a student was in possession of an air-soft gun in a backpack, not a firearm, after the student showed the item to other students, who immediately reported it to school staff.

School administration swiftly detained the student and, upon investigation, discovered the air-soft gun. The matter has been turned over to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Sutton confirmed the student will face the strictest disciplinary consequences in accordance with the law and district policy.

“The safety of our students and staff is our utmost priority. We are incredibly proud of the students who came forward. Their courage and sense of responsibility are what keep our schools safe. This incident serves as a critical reminder of the importance of our ‘see something, say something’ policy. We urge you to continue to have conversations with your children about the importance of reporting any and all safety concerns to a trusted adult,” wrote Sutton.