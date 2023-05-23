Handgun recovered from Pahrump teen after motorbike chase with sheriff

The incident occurred in the parking lot of McDonald’s at highways 160 and 372 when Sheriff Joe McGill reportedly spotted an unregistered motorbike on Saturday morning.

A teen who was allegedly armed with a handgun faces multiple charges after Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill said he refused to pull over his dirt bike during a traffic stop.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of McDonald’s at highways 160 and 372 when McGill spotted the unregistered motorbike at approximately 9:28 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, according to Nye County Sheriff’s reports.

McGill was joined by additional deputies as the rider sped through nearby neighborhoods while trying to escape capture.

The chase ended when the teenage rider lost control and crashed the bike on the north side of Ian Deutch Memorial Park at Honeysuckle Street and Pahrump Valley Boulevard at approximately 9:40 a.m.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services medics were summoned and treated a few minor cuts and scratches the teen reportedly sustained in the crash.

A handgun was recovered on the youth, according to the sheriff’s office.

The teen was transported to the Nye County Juvenile Detention Center and faces charges for fleeing, failure to yield, and various traffic violations. His identity remains confidential because he is a minor.

Aside from his administrative role as sheriff, McGill routinely performs patrol duties on the streets of Pahrump.

